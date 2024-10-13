Dexter Swim and Dive Earns Second Straight Win

The Dexter girls’ swim and dive team picked up its second straight SEC Red win by taking down Monroe 105-81 last week.

Kayce McAllister and Harper Brown picked up four wins each to lead the Dreadnaughts.

McAllister won the 200 IM with a D2 state-cut time and won the 100 free. She was part of the winning 200 medley relay with Rebekah Murillo, Brown, and Emma Bishop and part of the winning 200 free relay with Emily Weiszhaar, Brown, and Bishop.

To go along with her two relay wins, Brown won the 50 free and 500 free for the Dreads.

Murillo won the 100 back and 100 fly and was part of the 400 free relay that finished second with Delia Smaby, Grace McClellan, and Elena Ragnes.

McClellan won the 200 free and 100 breast, while Bishop was second in the 50 free and 500 free, and Dexter swept the diving with Ellie Saah finishing first, followed by Jill Kinnard, Lexi Gramling, Maddie McGuire, and Reagan Goldstein

The Dreadnaughts had a strong showing at the MISCA meet at Eastern Michigan with an 8th-place finish out of 20 schools.

McAllister swam two state-cut times with a second-place finish in the 100 back and a 24th-place finish in the 50 free.

Murillo had a state-cut time with her 32nd-place finish in the 100 back.

The 200 free relay team placed 20th with a state qualifying time with the team of McAllister, Brown, McClellan, and Bishop.