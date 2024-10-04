Dexter Swim and Dive Picks Up First Win

Photos provided by Luis Rivera

The Dexter girls’ swim and dive tam picked up its first dual meet win of the season last week when the Dreadnaughts took down Ypsilanti Lincoln 115-65.

Four Dreadnaughts picked up four wins each on the night.

Kayce McAllister won the 50 free and 100 back. She was also part of the winning 200-medley relay with Harper Brown, Grace McClellan, and Rebekah Murillo, and the winning 400-free relay with Emma Bishop, Brown, and Murillo.

Murillo won the 500 free and 200 IM to go along with the two relay wins.

Bishop came home first in the 100 free and 200 free, and was part of the winning 200-free relay with Delia Smaby, Jillian Kinnard, and Ellie Saah.

To go along with the two relay wins, Brown also won the 100 fly and the 100 breast.

Saah, Kinnard, and Lexi Gramling finished second, third, and fourth in diving, while McClellan was second in the 50 free and 500 free. Smaby was second in the 100 free, and the 400 free relay team of Smaby, McClellan, Elena Ragnes, and Emily Weiszhaar finished second.