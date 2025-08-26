Dexter Swim and Dive Team Competes Strongly at Huron Relays

The Dexter High School Women’s Swim and Dive Team opened its 2025 season with a strong performance at the 21st Annual Huron Relays on Friday, August 22. Facing off against some of the top programs in the area, the Dreadnaughts demonstrated both speed and depth across a variety of relay events.

The highlight of the night came in the 400-yard freestyle relay, where Dexter secured an impressive 5th place finish with a time of 4:04.36. Junior Kayce McAllister led off with a fast split of 55.53, followed by freshman Brooke Ganas (1:02.63), sophomore Delia Smaby (1:05.63), and senior Becca Murillo (1:00.57).

Junior Kayce McAllister Swimmer. Credit Kate McAllister

Other strong showings included the 200-yard medley relay (8th place, 2:27.50) with contributions from freshman Ava Grant-Wall (backstroke, 39.49), freshman Caroline Fealy (breaststroke, 41.08), sophomore Elena Ragnes (butterfly, 36.34), and junior Natalia Rivera (freestyle, 30.59).

In the 200-yard butterfly relay, the team placed 8th (2:07.46), with standout splits from Ganas (31.90) and McAllister (28.43). The 200-yard backstroke relay earned a 6th-place finish (2:19.97), featuring Ragnes (36.03), Rivera (35.34), Fealy (34.68), and Smaby (33.92).

Lady Dreads do a cheer before the meet. Credit Kate McAllister

The Dreadnaughts also competed in the 200-yard breaststroke relay (7th place, 2:41.76) with Fealy, Grant-Wall, Smaby, and Murillo, as well as the 200-yard freestyle relay (7th place, 1:58.04), highlighted by McAllister’s speedy 25.78 opening split.

Head Coach Michael McHugh praised the team’s effort, noting the mix of veteran leadership and promising underclassmen performances as a strong foundation for the season ahead.

Junior Ellie Saah Diver. Credit Mary Sotor

The divers did a great job in their first competition of the season. Finishing first for the Dreads was junior Ellie Saah who placed 15th overall with a score of 139.30. New to diving and in her first ever diving meet, junior Olivia Cummings placed 18h overall with a score of 126.20. Junior Vivian Linebaugh placed 20th with a score of 125.35 and sophomore Lexi Grambling was 22nd with a score of 119.65

The Dreadnaughts will return to the pool for competition at Milan on September 4th.