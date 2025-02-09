Dexter Swim and Dive Wins Third Straight

The Dexter swim and dive team improved to 4-2 in the SEC White after a 143-42 win over Huron last week.

Three Dreads picked up four wins each to lead Dexter.

Jack Haidl won the 200 free and 500 free, was part of the winning 400 free relay with Anthony Kopinski, Jude Smith, and Lucas Coy, and the winning 200 free relay with Owen Dauw, Smith, and Graham McCarthy.

Kopinski won the 100 back and 100 fly to go along with his 400 free win and was part of the winning 200 medley relay with Coy, Dauw, and McCarthy.

To go along with his two relay wins, Coy won the 50 free and 100 breast, while Smith was second in the 200 free.

McCarthy won the 200 IM and was second in the 500 free, while Dauw was second in the 50 free and 100 free.

Felix Davis won the diving, Derek Sletten was second in the 100 breast and 200 IM, Steven Merz third in the 50 free and 100 free, Reed Kinney third in the 100 back and 100 fly, Ryan O’Connor second in the 100 fly, Ethan Vince third in the 500 free, Jack Grimes third in the 100 breast, and Rocco Grusche third in diving.