February 09, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Dexter Sports, Sports

Dexter Swim and Dive Wins Third Straight

Submit An Event

Advertisements

Dexter Swim and Dive Wins Third Straight

by

The Dexter swim and dive team improved to 4-2 in the SEC White after a 143-42 win over Huron last week.

Three Dreads picked up four wins each to lead Dexter.

Jack Haidl won the 200 free and 500 free, was part of the winning 400 free relay with Anthony Kopinski, Jude Smith, and Lucas Coy, and the winning 200 free relay with Owen Dauw, Smith, and Graham McCarthy.

Kopinski won the 100 back and 100 fly to go along with his 400 free win and was part of the winning 200 medley relay with Coy, Dauw, and McCarthy.

To go along with his two relay wins, Coy won the 50 free and 100 breast, while Smith was second in the 200 free.

McCarthy won the 200 IM and was second in the 500 free, while Dauw was second in the 50 free and 100 free.

Felix Davis won the diving, Derek Sletten was second in the 100 breast and 200 IM, Steven Merz third in the 50 free and 100 free, Reed Kinney third in the 100 back and 100 fly, Ryan O’Connor second in the 100 fly, Ethan Vince third in the 500 free, Jack Grimes third in the 100 breast, and Rocco Grusche third in diving.

Advertisements

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269
Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media