The Dexter mens’ swim and dive team clinched the SEC White co-championship after a second place finish at the league championships in Chelsea Saturday, February 29.

The Dreadnaughts shared the crown with Pinckney after an undefeated league regular season, while the Pirates finished 1st at the Finals Saturday.

Pinckney won the White Finals with 427 points and Dexter second with 385.5.

The Dreadnaughts won three individual league titles.

Tanner Sharp won the 50 free and was part of the winning 200 free relay with Luke Sayler, Leo Varitek, and Paul Schaefer.

Cole Warren also won the diving for Dexter.

Second place finishes went to Varitek in the 200 free, Sayler 100 free, Schaefer 500 free, Zach Norris 100 back, Sharp 100 breast, 200 medley relay of Norris, Sharp, Stuart Bovich, and Griffin Bartscht; 400 free relay of Syaler, Varitek, Schaefer, and Norris.

Schaefer was 3rd in the 200 free and Adam Hauser 3rd in the 500 free.

Also earning All-SEC Honors for top six finishes were Norris 4th in the 200 IM, Hauser 6th 200 IM, Sayler 4th 50 free, Bovich 4th 100 butterfly, Varitek 6th 100 butterfly, Bartscht 4th 500 free, Joe Sharon 6th 500 free, Bovich 5th 100 back, and Bartscht 6th in the 100 breast.

The Dreadnaughts will be shooting for their 5th straight Division 2 State Championship when they travel to Holland March 13-14.