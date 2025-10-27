Dexter Swimmers and Divers Wrap Up Regular Season

The Dexter High School girls swim and dive team took on powerhouse Saline in a dual meet on Thursday, October 23, at the Saline High School pool. Despite falling 133–53 to the Hornets, the Dreadnaughts turned in several strong individual performances and continued to show improvement as the postseason approaches.

Junior captain Kayce McAllister led Dexter with an impressive win in the 50-yard freestyle, clocking a state-qualifying time of 25.36. She also placed second in the 100-yard freestyle with another state-qualifying mark of 56.26, continuing her standout season in the sprint events.

Senior captain Rebekah Murillo turned in a dominant swim in the 100-yard backstroke, taking first place in 1:05.54, and added a runner-up finish in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:44.58. Murillo anchored Dexter’s relays, bringing strong leadership and consistency to the lineup.

Freshman Brooke Ganas had a busy meet, placing third in the 200 freestyle (2:08.92) and second in the 100 butterfly (1:06.07), while sophomore Delia Smaby added key points with a sixth-place finish in the 200 free and fifth in the 100 free.

In diving, junior Vivian Linebaugh led Dexter with a third-place score of 181.40, followed by Olivia Cummings in fourth (176.55) and Ellie Saah in fifth (152.80). Sophomore Lexi Gramling and freshman Holly Myers also competed, rounding out a deep and talented diving squad.

In other events, junior Natalia Rivera placed fourth in the 200 individual medley (3:02.23) and sixth in the 500 freestyle (6:37.16), while freshman Ava Grant-Wall added points in both the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke. Freshman Caroline Fealy showed promise with a fifth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:26.50) and swam legs on Dexter’s medley and freestyle relays. Sophomore Elena Ragnes contributed solid swims in the 100 butterfly (1:22.84) and 100 backstroke (1:15.57).

On Saturday October 25, the Dexter High School girls swim and dive team turned in a strong showing at the annual Mercy Duals meet.

Junior Kayce McAllister led Dexter with an impressive third-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle (55.46) and a fourth-place finish in the 100 backstroke (59.72). Senior Rebekah Murillo contributed key points in both the 50 free (27.88) and 100 fly (1:12.46), while freshman Brooke Ganas had strong distance efforts in the 500 free (5:40.38) and sprinted to a 27.97 in the 50 free. Sophomore Delia Smaby and junior Natalia Rivera added depth in their events, including solid swims in the 200 free and 200 IM.

Dexter’s divers also made a mark, with Olivia Cummings (164.60) and Vivian Linebaugh (162.70) finishing fourth and sixth respectively, helping the team gain valuable points on the board.

In relay action, the team of McAllister, Murillo, Ganas, and Smaby clocked 2:04.49 in the 200 medley relay, while the same foursome closed the meet with a 4:08.71 in the 400 free relay.

The swimmers head to SECs on November 7th, while the entire diving team qualified for the diving regionals which will be on November13th.