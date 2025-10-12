Dexter Swimmers Compete in Two Meets Over Busy Week

Photo: Junior Ellie Saah. Credit Luis Rivera

The Dexter Dreadnaughts girls’ swim and dive team had a full schedule this week, competing in two meets in three days. Dexter hosted Monroe on Thursday, October 9, and then traveled to Battle Creek Lakeview on Saturday, October 11.

At the home meet against Monroe, Dexter swimmers turned in strong individual performances. Sophomore Delia Smaby led the way with first-place finishes in both the 200 freestyle (2:16.91) and the 500 freestyle (6:00.47). Senior Bekah Murillo captured first in the 200 individual medley (2:29.00) and also took first in the 100 backstroke (1:06.38). Freshman Ava Grant-Wall earned second in the 100 butterfly (1:22.50) and contributed to Dexter’s relays, while freshman Caroline Fealy placed second in the 100 breaststroke (1:30.33) and fourth in the 100 freestyle (1:06.95).

Sophomore Delia Smaby. Credit Luis Rivera

Dexter’s divers swept the top three spots, with Vivian Linebaugh taking first (177.65), followed by Olivia Cummings (167.75) and Lexi Gramling (162.15). Sophomore Elena Ragnes added key points with a fourth-place finish in the 50 freestyle and strong relay swims. Despite Dexter’s effort, Monroe claimed the meet with a final score of 114–69.

Senior Bekah Murillo. Credit Luis Rivera

Two days later, the Dreadnaughts were back in action at Battle Creek Lakeview, where several swimmers delivered standout performances. Senior Bekah Murillo took first in the 100 backstroke, earning a MISCA cut, and added a second-place finish in the 500 freestyle. Junior Kayce McAllister won the 100 freestyle and placed second in the 50 free, while sophomore Delia Smaby continued her consistency with a second in the 200 free and third in the 500 free. Sophomore Elena Ragnes earned third in the 100 backstroke, and freshman Caroline Fealy finished third in the 100 breaststroke and fifth in the 100 freestyle. Freshman Ava Grant-Wall took fourth in both the 100 butterfly and 200 IM.

The Dreads host Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard on Thursday October 16th at 6 pm.