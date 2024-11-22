Dexter Takes Down Lenawee in SEC White Opener

The Dexter hockey team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 5-1 win over Lenawee United in the Dreadnaughts home opener Wednesday night.

The win also was the SEC White opener for both teams.

Dexter went on top with just under five minutes remaining in the opening period when Jack Burke knocked home a Jeremy Schroeder centering pass for a power-play goal and a 1-0 lead.

Lenawee tied it up late in the first, but less then a minute later Schroeder and Cameron Lippert broke out for a two-on-one that Schroeder knocked home for a 2-1 lead after one period.

Neither team scored in the second, but the Dreads put the game away with three goals in the third.

Schroeder scored his second of the game in the opening minute of the third with an assist to Jaden Boomhour for a 3-1 lead.

Ian O’Brien made it 4-1 with a shorthanded goal with eight minutes left with Jack Dubuque assisting and Austin Hutchison wrapped up the scoring by slapping home a shot for the 5-1 final.

Schroeder led the Dreads with two goals and two assists.

Elliot Hamlin earned the win in net for the Dreadnaughts.

Photos by Dawn and Dennis McCann