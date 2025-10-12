Dexter Tennis Heads to D2 State Finals

Photo from Dexter Tennis

The Dexter tennis team is headed back to the D2 state finals after finishing third at the D2 regional hosted by the Dreadnaughts.

The Dreadnaughts finished with 16 points, just one point behind second-place Mattawan but it was enough for the Dreads to move on to the state finals in Midland October 22-23.

Dexter finished runner-up in three flights.

Senior Cayden Cappelli led the Dreads with a 2-1 record on the day and improved to 15-4 overall on the season despite playing against some of the top teams in the state in the SEC Red.

Felix Llonch Balauder improved to 12-5 overall on the season and finished second at three-singles.

Henry Hebbes and Alex Fieck-Losh were second in three-doubles, improving to 12-8 on the season.

Also picking up wins for the Dreadnaughts were Jack Evans/Connor Evans at four-doubles, Brady Stinnett/David Fifelski at two-doubles, and Drew Wetzel at four-singles.