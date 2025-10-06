October 06, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Dexter Tennis Picks Up Pair of Wins

Mike Williamson

DexterSports

Dexter Tennis Picks Up Pair of Wins

The Dexter tennis team wrapped up its regular season by winning a pair of matches heading into this weeks regionals.

The Dreadnaughts defeated Jackson 5-3 in a SEC crossover. 

Cayden Cappelli improved to 13-3 overall on the season with a 6-1, 6-0 win at two singles, while Feliz Llonch Balauder moved to 10-4 on the seasonwith a three-set 6-3, 3-6, 10-7 win at three-singles.

Brady Stinnett and David Fifelski won 6-0, 6-3 at two-doubles, Henry Hobbes and Alex Fiech-Losh 6-0, 6-0 at three-doubles, and Jack Evans and Connor Evans 6-0, 6-0 at four-doubles.

The Dreads then took down Battle Creek Lakeview 6-2.

Cappelli, Llonch Balauder, and Drew Wetzel picked up singles wins for Dexter.

Stinnett/Fifelski, Hobbes/Fieck-Losh, and Evans/Evans picked up doubles wins for the Dreads.

Latest articles

Wayne Alton Hawley

STN Staff

Saline Twp: Notice of Election 11/4/25

STN Staff

Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News