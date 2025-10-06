Dexter Tennis Picks Up Pair of Wins

The Dexter tennis team wrapped up its regular season by winning a pair of matches heading into this weeks regionals.

The Dreadnaughts defeated Jackson 5-3 in a SEC crossover.

Cayden Cappelli improved to 13-3 overall on the season with a 6-1, 6-0 win at two singles, while Feliz Llonch Balauder moved to 10-4 on the seasonwith a three-set 6-3, 3-6, 10-7 win at three-singles.

Brady Stinnett and David Fifelski won 6-0, 6-3 at two-doubles, Henry Hobbes and Alex Fiech-Losh 6-0, 6-0 at three-doubles, and Jack Evans and Connor Evans 6-0, 6-0 at four-doubles.

The Dreads then took down Battle Creek Lakeview 6-2.

Cappelli, Llonch Balauder, and Drew Wetzel picked up singles wins for Dexter.

Stinnett/Fifelski, Hobbes/Fieck-Losh, and Evans/Evans picked up doubles wins for the Dreads.