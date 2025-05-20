Dexter Tennis Qualifies for D2 State Finals

The Dexter girls’ tennis team is heading to the D2 state finals for the fifth straight year after a second-place finish at the regional hosted by the Dreadnaughts.

Dexter finished with 19 points to tie South Lyon for the second spot in the region. D2 top-ranked Farmington Hills Mercy easily claimed the regional title with 31 points.

Phoebe Matos and Claire Beneteau claimed the two-double title after the Mercy team they were facing in the championship was forced to withdraw. Matos and Beneteau had picked up two wins to reach the finals.

Josie Alabre and Tessa Baughman went 2-0 and reached the finals before falling to Mercy.

Lydia Cebulski and Katelyn Seeland went 1-1 and fell in the four-doubles semifinals, while Sofia Stefani and Sydney Suppes dropped a tough three set tiebreaker in the three-doubles semifinals.

Dexter reached the semifinals in all four singles flights.

Brynlee Williams (1), Siena Taylor (2), Cameron Boyce (3), and Elise Lu each went 1-1 on the day for the Dreadnaughts.

Dexter will take part in the D2 finals at Kalamazoo College and Western Michigan University May 30-31.