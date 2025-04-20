April 21, 2025

Dexter Tennis Splits Pair of Matches

The Dexter girls’ tennis team split a pair of matches last week, including an 8-0 sweep of Tecumseh.

Brynlee Williams and Siena Taylor blanked their opponents 6-0, 6-0 at one and two singles.

The match of the day was a four-doubles where Lydia Cebulski and Katelyn Seeland pulled out a marathon three set tiebreaker 6-3, 2-6, 13-11.

Cameron Boyce won 6-3, 6-2 in three-singles and Elise Lu 7-5, 6-3 at four-singles.

 Tessa Baughman and Jose Alabre won 6-3, 6-3 at one-doubles, Phoebe Matos/Claire Beneteau 6-1, 6-0 at two-doubles, and Sydney Suppes/Sophia Stefani 6-1, 6-2 at three-doubles.

Dexter fell to rival Chelsea 7-1.

The lone victory for the Dreads came at two-singles where Taylor picked up a 6-2, 6-3 win.

