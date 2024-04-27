SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
Saturday, April 27, 2024
SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
Saturday, April 27, 2024
SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Designed by Ebony Iris Media

Dexter Tennis Takes Down Bedford

by Mike Williamson
written by Mike Williamson 1 minutes read
banner
FacebookTwitterEmail

The Dexter girls’ tennis team picked up a big SEC Red win over Bedford with a 5-3 victory over the Mules Thursday, April 25.

The match was close between the teams with three doubles matches going to third-set tiebreakers.

Bedford pull out 11-9 third set wins in two double and three doubles, but it was the Dreadnaughts one-doubles team of Josie Alabre and Tessa Baughman that was the difference maker with a 7-5, 5-7, 10-4 win.

Julia Berkholtz and Sydney Suppes teamed for a 6-0, 6-2 win at four doubles.

Dexter had a strong showing in singles with three dominating wins.

Charlotte Bruderly won 6-1, 6-2 at one singles, while Claudia Vanover swept through her match at two singles 6-0, 6-0. Siena Taylor cruised to a 6-3, 6-1 win at three singles.

You Might Be Interested In

Stay on top of local news by subscribing to our daily newsletter

banner
Tags: Dexter athleticsDexter Girls TennisDexter TennisDreadstrong
FacebookTwitterEmail

Been covering high school sports for local teams since 1999.

Related Posts

Chelsea Golfers Third at Saline Invite

Dexter Track and Field Teams Host SEC Red Tri-Meet

Chelsea Soccer Wins Fifth Straight

Chelsea Track and Field Teams Sweep Ypsilanti

Dexter Baseball Hold Off Rival Chelsea

Saline Golfers Open Season with SEC Sweep

Chelsea Tennis Sweeps Another Home Quad

Hornets Take Two from Rival Pioneer

Dexter Softball Rolls to Sweep of Huron

Saline Baseball Clips Pioneer in DH Sweep

Dexter Water Polo Drops Two in District Play

Chelsea Water Polo Goes 6-0 for the Week

banner

About Us

The Sun Times News black logo
Illustration of a low angle view of the sunset through reeds.

The Sun Times News connects you to the heart of Chelsea, Dexter, Saline, and Milan with in-depth local news. From community events and sports highlights to vital civic updates and local business stories, we are your trusted guide, enriching your daily life with news that truly resonates with your local experience.

Useful Links

Top Posts

Longtime Saline teacher made a...
Chelsea High School ranked in...
Dexter High School ranks as...

Newsletter

Stay on top of local news by subscribing to our daily newsletter

The Sun Times News Logo
8123 Main St Suite 200, Dexter, MI 48130
(734) 268-6269
X-twitter Facebook Instagram
©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media

Cookie Disclaimer: “We use cookies to enhance your browsing experience, serve personalized ads or content, and analyze our traffic. By using this website, you consent to our use of cookies.” Accept

Close
-
00:00
00:00

Queue

Update Required Flash plugin
-
00:00
00:00
×

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.