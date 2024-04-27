Dexter Tennis Takes Down Bedford

The Dexter girls’ tennis team picked up a big SEC Red win over Bedford with a 5-3 victory over the Mules Thursday, April 25.

The match was close between the teams with three doubles matches going to third-set tiebreakers.

Bedford pull out 11-9 third set wins in two double and three doubles, but it was the Dreadnaughts one-doubles team of Josie Alabre and Tessa Baughman that was the difference maker with a 7-5, 5-7, 10-4 win.

Julia Berkholtz and Sydney Suppes teamed for a 6-0, 6-2 win at four doubles.

Dexter had a strong showing in singles with three dominating wins.

Charlotte Bruderly won 6-1, 6-2 at one singles, while Claudia Vanover swept through her match at two singles 6-0, 6-0. Siena Taylor cruised to a 6-3, 6-1 win at three singles.