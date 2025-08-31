Dexter Tennis Wins Adrian Quad

The Dexter tennis team opened its season with a strong sweep at the Adrian quad last week.

The Dreadnaughts beat out Adrian, Walled Lake Central, and Riverview for the top spot.

Cayden Capelli and Brady Stinnett each went 3-0 on the day to finish first at two singles and four singles respectively.

The doubles team dominated with each finishing 3-0 on the day.

Carson Brandt and David Fifelski were first at one singles, Henry Hebbes and Owen Wiese two doubles, Alex Fieck-Losh and Isak Starback three doubles, and Colin McIntyre/Felix Davis four doubles.

Third-place finishes went to Gavin Heichel at one singles and Jack Evans at three singles.