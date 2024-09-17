Dexter Tennis Wins Fenton Invite 

Photo provided by Dexter Tennis

The Dexter tennis team continued its strong season by winning the Fenton Invitational Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts finished with 18 points to beat out Bay City Western with 14, Fenton 9, and Milford seven.

Cayden Cappelli went 3-0 at four singles to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Andrew Boydston and Steven Merz each went 2-1 at one and two singles.

Drew Wetzel/Josh Treat went 3-0 at two doubles, Brady Stinnett/Noah Boyce went 3-0 at three doubles, and Drew Sheffield/Colin McIntyre went 3-0 at four doubles.

Oliver Pham and Santiago Mendez went 2-1 at one doubles.

Earlier in the week the Dreadnaughts beat Monroe 7-1.

Singles wins went to Boydston, Gavin Heichel, and Cappelli. Pham/Mendes, Wetzel/Treat, Carson Brandt/Boyce, and Stinnett/Ben Alekseev all won doubles matches.