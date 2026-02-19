Dexter Township and the Complexity of Data Centers

The Dexter Township Board of Trustees is the latest governing board in the area to approve a moratorium on data centers.

At its Feb. 17 meeting, the township board voted to put in place a moratorium on the development of data centers within the township. The resolution the board voted for said there’s a 180-day moratorium on all requests seeking approval to construct and operate data centers in the Township.

In getting the word out to the community, the township said the temporary moratorium will provide the township’s Master Plan Review Committee with the necessary time to conduct a comprehensive review of the township’s Master Plan and ordinances as they relate to data center development.

Township officials noted that the rapid emergence of data center proposals across the region prompted the Board to act proactively. The temporary pause ensures that any future decisions will be grounded in careful analysis, public input, and alignment with the community’s long-term vision.

“The board adopted a moratorium on data centers to give the Master Plan Review Committee time to thoroughly evaluate whether our ordinances and Master Plan adequately address the complexity of this issue,” Dexter Township Supervisor Lonnie Scott told the Sun Times News (STN). “Dexter Township residents value our rural lifestyle, and the board has consistently strived to balance all potential development with that fact. Given the speed at which these projects have been popping up, we felt it necessary to enact the moratorium while the deep dive into the issue takes place.”

As a reminder to itself, STN did a Google search of the definition of a Data Center to which Google AI said in overview, “A data center is a secure, physical facility or dedicated space that houses an organization’s critical IT infrastructure—including servers, storage systems, and networking equipment—to store, process, and manage vast amounts of data. Serving as the “brain of the internet,” they support cloud computing, AI, and online services by ensuring high-speed data access, redundancy, and security.”