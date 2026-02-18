Dexter Township Enters into Agreement for Recreational Nature Trail

The Dexter Township Board approved an interlocal agreement with the Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority (HCMA) on a project that could create a unique project open to the community.

The township board has approved a couple of decisions related to this over their past two meetings with the most recent one coming on Feb. 17. The Sun Times News followed up with Dexter Township Supervisor Lonnie Scott to learn more about the project that is still in the early stages, but is moving toward the possibility of happening.

Scott said the township approved an interlocal agreement with the Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority (HCMA) to contribute funds to HCMA to purchase land on the Huron River from a private party for the purpose of developing a recreational nature trail open to the public. The township authorized the use of funds at their meeting last month.

Scott said the township authorized up to $33,000 for its portion of the purchase.

The township could not give all of the details as of Feb. 18, because the purchase is not yet complete, but the proposed property is in the area of North Territorial and Dexter Pinckney roads.

Scott said there’s a possibility another community partner may also donate, so the actual contribution from the township may be less than the approved amount.

Stay tuned for more details.