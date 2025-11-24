Dexter Township is going to Single Hauler

In an effort to lower costs, reduce wear and tear on roads and with the intention to bring about a more effective service, Dexter Township has decided to become a single hauler community.

The township board voted at their Nov. 18 meeting, to authorize the Township Supervisor to sign a contract with Waste Management to become the designated single hauler of curbside trash services for Dexter Township. This service will include trash, recycling, and yard/food waste.

The township announced this in its monthly communication, the “In the Loop” newsletter.

Dexter Township said, “This means that Waste Management will be the only waste management company operating in Dexter Township once the contract is fully implemented. Our target date for implementation is April 2026. The good news is that this change will lower your costs, reduce wear and tear on our gravel roads, result in more effective recycling/composting and less waste, and ensure more reliable service for everyone.”

The township board voted 5 to 1 in favor of this plan with township supervisor Lonnie Scott absent from the meeting and township clerk Michelle Stamboulellis voting no.

Stamboulellis said there were a number of reasons for her voting no with one being that the full board was not in attendance for a vote of such importance. She said she thought the decision should have been postponed to allow more time and consideration. Stamboulellis said this service, including recycling, is very important to her.

As a longtime resident, Stamboulellis said she’s always working to keep in mind the best interests of the community. She said she appreciated the proposal and prices, but worries the price will go up significantly the next time around. She also said she appreciates a free market and believes the choice of a service provider should be in the hands of the individual residents, and as a small business owner herself, she would like to see small businesses considered.

Those on the board in favor of the decision said the initiative “contributes to our strategic planning pillars of good government, environmental stewardship, and community enrichment.”

The township said in the coming weeks, it will provide specific information about how to sign up and what to expect.

“We’ll share details about service levels and costs,” the township said in its newsletter. “There will be an in-person Q&A in December and January, as well as targeted emails, postcards, social media and press releases. Keep an eye on your email and mailbox to learn more.”

The township said, “We know we will experience hiccups as implementation proceeds. We ask for your engagement in the process, your attention to deadlines, and your assistance in sharing information with your neighbors, associations, HOA’s and others. Finally, and ultimately, we ask for your patience as we work through the challenges we are sure to experience with a project of this size. We have a dedicated team working on this project, including community volunteers. If you would like to join that team, please reach out.”

For more information and to ask questions, contact the township at [email protected]

Photo: Dexter Township will have a single hauler contract with contract with Waste Management. Photo courtesy of Dexter Township