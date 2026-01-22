Dexter Township is taking a New Look at its Master Plan

With topics like data centers on their minds, this year will see Dexter Township review, evaluate, and provide recommendations regarding updates to the Township Master Plan. To do this, the township has put together a Master Plan Review Committee.

The committee is advisory, but its work is important in that it will consider future planning and how the township might approach it. Some of the reasons and needs behind this initiative can be found in the document that states the charge of the committee.

“The formation of the Master Plan Review Committee is specifically intended to address gaps in the current Master Plan related to emerging and evolving land uses that were not adequately anticipated at the time of adoption,” the township document states.

The committee will serve in an advisory capacity to the Planning Commission, which shall be the primary reporting and receiving body for the Committee’s recommendations. Final recommendations of the Committee will be transmitted to the Planning Commission for consideration and further action.

In the report to the township board about the committee, Fletcher Reyher, Dexter Township’s Director of Planning and Zoning, said the existing Master Plan does not sufficiently address certain contemporary land use issues, including but not limited to short-term rentals; renewable energy facilities; data centers; diverse housing needs; biofuel generation; agritourism-related uses; and bed and breakfast–type lodging, to the extent such uses are not clearly or consistently addressed in the existing Master Plan.

“The Committee’s work is intended to help position the Township to respond proactively, consistently, and in a manner supported by clear policy guidance to these types of requests by ensuring the Master Plan provides clear policy guidance for future land use decisions,” Reyher said.

The committee will include a:

• Planning Commission Representative

• Township Board Representative

• Township Resident

• Township Resident

The meeting schedule is as follows: March 18, April 8, June 17, September 16, and December 16.

The first couple of meetings will see: identification of initial data needs; review of the existing Master Plan and supporting data; discussion of key planning themes; identification of priority topics and areas requiring further analysis; receipt of public input.