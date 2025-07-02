July 02, 2025

Dexter Township Nearing a Decision on Short-Term Rentals

Lonnie Huhman

DexterGovernment

Discussions continue in Dexter Township as to whether to allow short-term rentals (STR) in the township. As part of this, there are two possible paths forward being considered.

This was announced in a recent public hearing notice:

“The Dexter Township Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing on July 22, 2025 at 6:00 pm at Dexter Township Hall to amend the Zoning Ordinance to define and allow Short-Term Rentals (STRs) as a permitted use in specified zoning districts, to reference applicable STR regulations, and to establish related parking and permitting standards or to define STRs and allow STRs in compliance with the regulations established for Bed and Breakfasts.”

The Sun Times News followed up with township supervisor Lonnie Scott to learn more.

Scott said the township has announced two public hearings on short-term rentals. The first will be the planning commission on July 22, and then that decision will be sent to the Board of Trustees. Subsequently, Scott said the Township Board of Trustees adjusted their August meeting schedule and will hold a special meeting for the purpose of a public hearing on short-term rentals on Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. 

“The short-term rental committee has done an incredible amount of work on this issue, and I am thankful for the time and energy they put into researching, debating, listening to residents, and putting forward a very thorough report,” Scott said. “When we started this process, I was very deliberate about interviewing potential committee members to make sure we had a committee that would be diligent and thoughtful in their approach. They achieved that goal, and I offer my many thanks to those who served on the committee. At this point, we know that residents and members of the STR committee and planning commission are looking for closure and a final decision. I believe we are nearing the end of this process.”

In the meantime, township residents are being asked to share their thoughts, concerns, or opinions, attend a meeting or email either a Planning Commission member (list on Dextertownshipmi.gov website) or [email protected] and your email will be forwarded to the proper people.

