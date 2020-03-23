Advertisement





| 30 sec read | from Dexter Twp |

Effective Monday, March 23, 2020, theDexter Township office will be closed to the public, except for those who have appointments which are made in advance.

Citizens can drop off paperwork for the Township in the blue dropbox by the main entrance at any time. The box will be regularly monitored.

There will also be a table in the vestibule where citizens can drop off paperwork that is too large for the dropbox or pick up paperwork prepared for them. This service will be available Monday through Thursday 8:30 – 4:30, but will not be available on Fridays.

Office staff will be on duty to address your immediate concerns and questions by phone and email during the above-mentioned days/times.

Property inquiries, taxes, and standard assessing questions can be obtained from our web site at www.dextertownship.org

This situation is very fluid and is subject to change on a day to day basis. We will do our best to keep the public abreast of changes through our website and through local media sources.

Sincerely, The Dexter Township Board of Trustees.