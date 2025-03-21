March 21, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Doug Marrin

Dexter

Dexter Township Police Report, February 2025

In February 2025, Deputies responded to 127 calls for police service in Dexter Township, down from 132 last year, a 4% decrease. Total calls for 2025 (Jan-Feb) are 232, down from 288 for the same period last year, a 19% decrease.

Officers conducted 30 traffic stops, down from 53 last year. Twenty-five citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

  • One assault
  • Three crashes
  • Two medical assists
  • 11 animal complaints
  • 4 welfare checks
  • 5 citizen assists
  • One fraud
  • One identity theft

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s office reported the following details to Dexter Township:

On February 22nd, Deputies investigated an identity theft at the 13000 block of North Territorial Road. The victim had attempted to open a bank account at a local financial institution when she was notified of a fraudulent account being opened in her name in 2013. There had been several attempted check deposits in 2022 from the fraudulent account. The investigation is ongoing.

DEXTER TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

February 2025

IncidentsMonth 2025Month 2024% ChangeYTD 2025YTD 2024% Change
Traffic Stops3053-43%56105-47%
Citations2512108%301776%
Drunk Driving (OWI)0102
Drugged Driving (OUID)0000
Calls for Service Total127132-4%232288-19%
Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)61610%110145-24%
Robberies0000
Assaultive Crimes10+10+
Home Invasions0000
Breaking and Entering’s0000
Larcenies0102
Vehicle Thefts0000
Traffic Crashes38-63%1121-48%
Medical Assists24-50%48-50%
Animal Complaints (ACO Response)440%440%
In/Out of Area TimeMonth (minutes)YTD (minutes)      + = Positive Change – = Negative Change
Into Area Time390497
Out of Area Time12612480
Investigative Ops (DB)00
Secondary Road Patrol6565
County Wide030
 Hours Accum.Hours UsedBalance 
Banked Hours480388218.5
February 2025 Dexter Township Monthly Call ReportDownload

Latest articles

Chelsea Police Report, February 2025

Doug Marrin

GALLERY: Chelsea Schools Celebrate First-Ever Rock Your Socks Classic Basketball Game

Doug Marrin

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News