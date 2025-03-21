Dexter Township Police Report, February 2025

In February 2025, Deputies responded to 127 calls for police service in Dexter Township, down from 132 last year, a 4% decrease. Total calls for 2025 (Jan-Feb) are 232, down from 288 for the same period last year, a 19% decrease.
Officers conducted 30 traffic stops, down from 53 last year. Twenty-five citations were issued.
Notable events from the police call log include:
- One assault
- Three crashes
- Two medical assists
- 11 animal complaints
- 4 welfare checks
- 5 citizen assists
- One fraud
- One identity theft
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s office reported the following details to Dexter Township:
On February 22nd, Deputies investigated an identity theft at the 13000 block of North Territorial Road. The victim had attempted to open a bank account at a local financial institution when she was notified of a fraudulent account being opened in her name in 2013. There had been several attempted check deposits in 2022 from the fraudulent account. The investigation is ongoing.
DEXTER TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA
February 2025
|Incidents
|Month 2025
|Month 2024
|% Change
|YTD 2025
|YTD 2024
|% Change
|Traffic Stops
|30
|53
|-43%
|56
|105
|-47%
|Citations
|25
|12
|108%
|30
|17
|76%
|Drunk Driving (OWI)
|0
|1
|–
|0
|2
|–
|Drugged Driving (OUID)
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Calls for Service Total
|127
|132
|-4%
|232
|288
|-19%
|Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)
|61
|61
|0%
|110
|145
|-24%
|Robberies
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Assaultive Crimes
|1
|0
|+
|1
|0
|+
|Home Invasions
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Breaking and Entering’s
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Larcenies
|0
|1
|–
|0
|2
|–
|Vehicle Thefts
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Traffic Crashes
|3
|8
|-63%
|11
|21
|-48%
|Medical Assists
|2
|4
|-50%
|4
|8
|-50%
|Animal Complaints (ACO Response)
|4
|4
|0%
|4
|4
|0%
|In/Out of Area Time
|Month (minutes)
|YTD (minutes)
|+ = Positive Change – = Negative Change
|Into Area Time
|390
|497
|Out of Area Time
|1261
|2480
|Investigative Ops (DB)
|0
|0
|Secondary Road Patrol
|65
|65
|County Wide
|0
|30
|Hours Accum.
|Hours Used
|Balance
|Banked Hours
|480
|388
|218.5