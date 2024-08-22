Dexter Township Police Report, July 2024

In July 2024, Deputies responded to 200 calls for police service in Dexter Township, up from 171 the previous year, a 17% increase. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Jul) are 1,169, down from 1,173 for the same period last year.

Officers conducted 70 traffic stops, up from 48 last year. Forty-four citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Five medical assists

Three citizen assists

Three welfare checks

Four frauds

One drug overdose

Two death investigations

One identity theft

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Dexter Township:

On July 1st, Deputies responded to the area of 5700 Dexter Pinckney Road for a fraud complaint. The caller advised that they agreed to purchase a vehicle on Facebook, which was posted on a friend’s account. The victim agreed to send a $500 deposit via Apple Pay. They then received a message from the “friend” asking for an additional $500 to be sent to a different phone number. The victim became suspicious and reached out to their friend directly. It was then determined that the friend’s Facebook account had been hacked. Deputies contacted the friend, who confirmed that their Facebook account had been hacked, and they had received several messages regarding items for sale on Facebook. Deputies researched the phone numbers provided by the suspect but have been unable to identify a suspect at this time.