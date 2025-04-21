Dexter Township Police Report, March 2025

In March 2025, Deputies responded to 118 calls for police service in Dexter Township, down from 168 the previous year, a 30% decrease. Total calls for 2025 (Jan-Mar) are 350, down from 456 for the same period last year, a 23% decrease.
Officers conducted 39 traffic stops, down from 82 last year. Twenty-two citations were issued.
Notable events from the March police call log include:
- One OWI
- One assault
- One larceny
- Four crashes
- Four medical assists
- One suicide attempt
- One illegal dumping
- One death investigation
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s office reported the following details to Dexter Township:
On March 9th, Deputies initiated a traffic stop in the area of Baker and Marshall Road on a white Hyundai Elantra for speeding. The vehicle failed to stop and began fleeing the deputy. Once it was noted that the vehicle was fleeing for the traffic violation, the deputy terminated the pursuit in compliance with department policy. The suspect is unknown.
On March 19th, Deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of Riker Road for a report of a suspicious person and vehicle. Deputies made contact with the vehicle and located an intoxicated male inside. Standard field sobriety testing was completed, and the subject was placed under arrest for operating while intoxicated.
DEXTER TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA
March 2025
|Incidents
|Month 2025
|Month 2024
|% Change
|YTD 2025
|YTD 2024
|% Change
|Traffic Stops
|39
|82
|-52%
|95
|187
|-49%
|Citations
|22
|15
|47%
|52
|32
|63%
|Drunk Driving (OWI)
|1
|0
|+
|1
|2
|-50%
|Drugged Driving (OUID)
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Calls for Service Total
|118
|168
|-30%
|350
|456
|-23%
|Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)
|56
|71
|-21%
|166
|216
|-23%
|Robberies
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Assaultive Crimes
|1
|2
|-50%
|2
|2
|0%
|Home Invasions
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Breaking and Entering’s
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Larcenies
|1
|0
|+
|1
|2
|-50%
|Vehicle Thefts
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Traffic Crashes
|4
|5
|-20%
|15
|26
|-42%
|Medical Assists
|4
|0
|+
|8
|8
|0%
|Animal Complaints (ACO Response)
|2
|9
|-78%
|6
|13
|-54%
|In/Out of Area Time
|Month (minutes)
|YTD (minutes)
|+ = Positive Change – = Negative Change
|Into Area Time
|225
|722
|Out of Area Time
|2512
|4992
|Investigative Ops (DB)
|960
|960
|Secondary Road Patrol
|0
|65
|County Wide
|238
|268
|Hours Accum.
|Hours Used
|Balance
|Banked Hours
|536
|492.75
|-103.25