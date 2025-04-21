Dexter Township Police Report, March 2025

In March 2025, Deputies responded to 118 calls for police service in Dexter Township, down from 168 the previous year, a 30% decrease. Total calls for 2025 (Jan-Mar) are 350, down from 456 for the same period last year, a 23% decrease.

Officers conducted 39 traffic stops, down from 82 last year. Twenty-two citations were issued.

Notable events from the March police call log include:

One OWI

One assault

One larceny

Four crashes

Four medical assists

One suicide attempt

One illegal dumping

One death investigation

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s office reported the following details to Dexter Township:

On March 9th, Deputies initiated a traffic stop in the area of Baker and Marshall Road on a white Hyundai Elantra for speeding. The vehicle failed to stop and began fleeing the deputy. Once it was noted that the vehicle was fleeing for the traffic violation, the deputy terminated the pursuit in compliance with department policy. The suspect is unknown.

On March 19th, Deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of Riker Road for a report of a suspicious person and vehicle. Deputies made contact with the vehicle and located an intoxicated male inside. Standard field sobriety testing was completed, and the subject was placed under arrest for operating while intoxicated.

DEXTER TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

March 2025