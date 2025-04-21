April 21, 2025

Dexter Township Police Report, March 2025

In March 2025, Deputies responded to 118 calls for police service in Dexter Township, down from 168 the previous year, a 30% decrease. Total calls for 2025 (Jan-Mar) are 350, down from 456 for the same period last year, a 23% decrease.

Officers conducted 39 traffic stops, down from 82 last year. Twenty-two citations were issued.

Notable events from the March police call log include:

  • One OWI
  • One assault
  • One larceny
  • Four crashes
  • Four medical assists
  • One suicide attempt
  • One illegal dumping
  • One death investigation

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s office reported the following details to Dexter Township:

On March 9th, Deputies initiated a traffic stop in the area of Baker and Marshall Road on a white Hyundai Elantra for speeding. The vehicle failed to stop and began fleeing the deputy. Once it was noted that the vehicle was fleeing for the traffic violation, the deputy terminated the pursuit in compliance with department policy. The suspect is unknown.

On March 19th, Deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of Riker Road for a report of a suspicious person and vehicle. Deputies made contact with the vehicle and located an intoxicated male inside. Standard field sobriety testing was completed, and the subject was placed under arrest for operating while intoxicated.

DEXTER TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

March 2025

IncidentsMonth 2025Month 2024% ChangeYTD 2025YTD 2024% Change
Traffic Stops3982-52%95187-49%
Citations221547%523263%
Drunk Driving (OWI)10+12-50%
Drugged Driving (OUID)0000
Calls for Service Total118168-30%350456-23%
Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)5671-21%166216-23%
Robberies0000
Assaultive Crimes12-50%220%
Home Invasions0000
Breaking and Entering’s0000
Larcenies10+12-50%
Vehicle Thefts0000
Traffic Crashes45-20%1526-42%
Medical Assists40+880%
Animal Complaints (ACO Response)29-78%613-54%
In/Out of Area TimeMonth (minutes)YTD (minutes)      + = Positive Change – = Negative Change
Into Area Time225722
Out of Area Time25124992
Investigative Ops (DB)960960
Secondary Road Patrol065
County Wide238268
 Hours Accum.Hours UsedBalance 
Banked Hours536492.75-103.25
March 2025 Dexter Township Monthly Call ReportDownload

