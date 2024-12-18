Dexter Township Police Report, November 2024

In November 2024, Deputies responded to 94 calls for police service in Dexter Township, down from 128 the previous year, a 27% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Nov) are 1,619, down from 1,775 for the same period last year, a 9% decrease.

Officers conducted 21 traffic stops, down from 46 last year. One citation was issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Two assaults

15 crashes

One medical assist

Four citizen assists

Two welfare checks

Two mental health

Three animal complaints

One extortion

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Dexter Township:

On November 10th, Deputies responded to the area of Dexter-Pinckney Road and Bell Road for an iPhone notification of a traffic crash. Prior to arrival, Dispatch received a call from a citizen on-scene who indicated that the driver was unresponsive and did not appear to have a pulse. Deputies arrived to find a single vehicle which had crashed into a tree. A citizen was performing CPR on the driver, who was still in the vehicle. A short time later, the Dexter Area Fire Department arrived and was able to extricate the driver from the vehicle. The driver was transported to the hospital by Huron Valley Ambulance with serious injuries. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

November 2024 Dexter Township Monthly Call Report