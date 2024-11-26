Dexter Township Police Report, October 2024

In October 2024, Deputies responded to 123 calls for police service in Dexter Township, down from 150 the previous year, an 18% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Oct) are 1,525, down from 1,647 for the same period last year, a 7% decrease.

Officers conducted 15 traffic stops, down from 56 last year. Two citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One vehicle theft

19 crashes

Seven animal complaints

Two attempted suicides

One mental health

Nine citizen assists

Two welfare checks

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Dexter Township:

On October 17th, Deputies responded to a vehicle fire at the 7100 block of Dexter Pinckney Road. Deputies arrived to find the engine block fully engulfed in flames and were unable to determine if the vehicle was occupied. After the fire was extinguished, Deputies were able to locate the owner who indicated that there were no issues prior to parking the vehicle and had no idea what caused the fire.

DEXTER TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

October 2024