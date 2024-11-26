Dexter Township Police Report, October 2024

In October 2024, Deputies responded to 123 calls for police service in Dexter Township, down from 150 the previous year, an 18% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Oct) are 1,525, down from 1,647 for the same period last year, a 7% decrease.
Officers conducted 15 traffic stops, down from 56 last year. Two citations were issued.
Notable events from the police call log include:
- One vehicle theft
- 19 crashes
- Seven animal complaints
- Two attempted suicides
- One mental health
- Nine citizen assists
- Two welfare checks
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Dexter Township:
On October 17th, Deputies responded to a vehicle fire at the 7100 block of Dexter Pinckney Road. Deputies arrived to find the engine block fully engulfed in flames and were unable to determine if the vehicle was occupied. After the fire was extinguished, Deputies were able to locate the owner who indicated that there were no issues prior to parking the vehicle and had no idea what caused the fire.
DEXTER TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA
October 2024
|Incidents
|Month 2024
|Month 2023
|% Change
|YTD 2024
|YTD 2023
|% Change
|Traffic Stops
|15
|56
|-73%
|565
|647
|-13%
|Citations
|2
|13
|-85%
|169
|125
|35%
|Drunk Driving (OWI)
|0
|1
|–
|5
|2
|150%
|Drugged Driving (OUID)
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Calls for Service Total
|123
|150
|-18%
|1525
|1647
|-7%
|Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)
|78
|79
|-1%
|751
|749
|0%
|Robberies
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Assaultive Crimes
|0
|2
|–
|10
|9
|11%
|Home Invasions
|0
|0
|–
|0
|1
|–
|Breaking and Entering’s
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Larcenies
|0
|2
|–
|4
|4
|0%
|Vehicle Thefts
|1
|0
|+
|3
|0
|+
|Traffic Crashes
|19
|12
|58%
|69
|88
|-22%
|Medical Assists
|0
|1
|–
|22
|19
|16%
|Animal Complaints (ACO Response)
|5
|0
|+
|22
|16
|38%
|In/Out of Area Time
|Month (minutes)
|YTD (minutes)
|+ = Positive Change – = Negative Change
|Into Area Time
|285
|3274
|Out of Area Time
|1007
|10174
|Investigative Ops (DB)
|0
|1900
|Secondary Road Patrol
|150
|2154
|County Wide
|40
|304
|Hours Accum.
|Hours Used
|Balance
|Banked Hours
|529
|422.75
|1089.75