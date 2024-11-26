November 26, 2024 Donate
Dexter Township Police Report, October 2024

In October 2024, Deputies responded to 123 calls for police service in Dexter Township, down from 150 the previous year, an 18% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Oct) are 1,525, down from 1,647 for the same period last year, a 7% decrease.

Officers conducted 15 traffic stops, down from 56 last year. Two citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

  • One vehicle theft
  • 19 crashes
  • Seven animal complaints
  • Two attempted suicides
  • One mental health
  • Nine citizen assists
  • Two welfare checks

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Dexter Township:

On October 17th, Deputies responded to a vehicle fire at the 7100 block of Dexter Pinckney Road. Deputies arrived to find the engine block fully engulfed in flames and were unable to determine if the vehicle was occupied. After the fire was extinguished, Deputies were able to locate the owner who indicated that there were no issues prior to parking the vehicle and had no idea what caused the fire.

DEXTER TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

October 2024

IncidentsMonth 2024Month 2023% ChangeYTD 2024YTD 2023% Change
Traffic Stops1556-73%565647-13%
Citations213-85%16912535%
Drunk Driving (OWI)0152150%
Drugged Driving (OUID)0000
Calls for Service Total123150-18%15251647-7%
Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)7879-1%7517490%
Robberies0000
Assaultive Crimes0210911%
Home Invasions0001
Breaking and Entering’s0000
Larcenies02440%
Vehicle Thefts10+30+
Traffic Crashes191258%6988-22%
Medical Assists01221916%
Animal Complaints (ACO Response)50+221638%
In/Out of Area TimeMonth (minutes)YTD (minutes)      + = Positive Change – = Negative Change
Into Area Time2853274
Out of Area Time100710174
Investigative Ops (DB)01900
Secondary Road Patrol1502154
County Wide40304
 Hours Accum.Hours UsedBalance 
Banked Hours529422.751089.75
October 2024 Dexter Township Monthly Call ReportDownload

