Dexter Township Police Report, September 2024

Calls for police service down 12% from last year

By Doug Marrin

In September 2024, Deputies responded to 113 calls for police service in Dexter Township, down from 129 the previous year, a 12% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Sept) are 1,402, down from 1,497 for the same period last year, a 6% decrease.

Officers conducted 12 traffic stops, down from 411 last year. Five citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Crashes 9

Suspicious Circumstances 8

BOL – Be on the Lookout 6

Assist Citizen 5

Disorderly Person 4

Welfare Check 3

Alarms 3

Suspicious Persons 2

Assist Fire Department 2

Juvenile 2

Mental Health Call 2

Assist Medical 1

Fraud by Wire 1

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Dexter Township:

On September 17th, Deputies responded to a vehicle fire near the intersection of Hankerd Road & North Territorial Road. Deputies arrived to find the vehicle fully engulfed in flames and determined that all occupants had escaped without injury. The owner indicated that they were driving when they smelled gas and pulled over. When they opened the hood, they observed flames and called 9-1-1.