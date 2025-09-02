Dexter Township Re-Launches Metroparks Pass Program

A pass that provides you with access to hiking and biking trails, golf and disc golf, canoeing or kayaking on the river, and plenty of space to simply reconnect with nature. That’s what Dexter Township is offering its residents.

Dexter Township announced on Sept. 2, the return of its Metroparks Pass Program, which has been a priority for the township board over the past couple of years and is again funded through the township’s general fund budget this year. This will be the third year the township has conducted the program

To learn more, the Sun Times News connected with Township Office Manager Samantha Edwards and Township Supervisor Lonnie Scott.

They said as a part of the fiscal year 2026 budget the township board approved $57,500 for the park pass program, which includes the purchase of the passes and the mailing/administration of the program. Last year, the township said they issued 1,494 passes to Dexter Township residents.

They said they hope to reach even more residents this year. The township has consistently received positive feedback about this program and has seen other municipalities starting to discuss doing something similar.

“For communities like ours it’s a great, cost-effective way to provide access to parks without the cost of owning, operating and maintaining our own park system,” said Scott.

Dexter Township residents can request their park pass by scanning the QR code included in a township email or by going to https://www.dextertownshipmi.gov/parkpass/. It will be open from September 2, 2025 to October 31, 2025. There will be a limit of one pass per home (garages, sheds, and structures under separate house numbers are ineligible) and submissions will not be accepted after October 31.

On its webpage, the township said:

“Dexter Township does not operate its own parks, trails, or recreation areas. However, we are fortunate to have Hudson Mills Metropark, a 1,500 acre park located right here in our community! To give residents an opportunity to enjoy this beautiful space without the long-term cost of building and maintaining a park, the Township Board of Trustees is offering each house one (1) Annual Pass (2026) to Hudson Mills Metropark, and all other local Metorparks, paid for from the Township’s General Fund. Your pass provides you access to hiking and biking trails, golf and disc golf, canoeing or kayaking on the river, and plenty of space to simply reconnect with nature.”

The township is asking resident to not go to the town hall, but rather pass requests will only be honored via form submittal. If residents do not have access to the internet or need assistance requesting a pass, please call 734-426-3767 ext. 151 and for general questions, email info@dextertownshipmi.gov

The township said passes will be mailed by the end of the year and residents will receive an email notification to watch their mailboxes.

Residents can stay informed about the program via In the Loop, Dexter Township’s e-newsletter and Dexter Township’s website https://www.dextertownshipmi.gov