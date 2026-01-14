Dexter Township Reminder: Sign Up for Curbside Trash Service by January 31 to Avoid Cart Delivery Fees

Dexter Township is reminding residents that the deadline to sign up for curbside trash, recycling, and yard waste services through the Township’s new single hauler program with Waste Management (WM) is January 31, 2026. Residents who enroll by this date will receive free delivery of waste and recycling carts. After January 31, cart delivery fees of $50 per cart will apply.

Starting April 1, 2026, WM will be the only provider of curbside collection services within the Township under a contract approved by the Board of Trustees.

“We encourage all residents who want curbside service to complete their enrollment as soon as possible,” said Lonnie Scott, Dexter Township Supervisor. “Signing up by January 31 not only ensures timely, free delivery of carts but also helps the Township coordinate services efficiently with Waste Management.”

Residents can enroll by completing the single hauler enrollment form available on the Township’s website (Dexter Township Curbside Collection Sign-Up). Current WM customers who plan to keep their existing service level do not need to take action unless they want to change services.

Dexter Township will host sign‑up and Q&A sessions at the Township Hall:

Thursday, January 22 at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, January 28 at 6 p.m.

Residents with questions are encouraged to reach out to the Township by emailing [email protected].