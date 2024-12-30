Dexter Township Updates its Fire Hydrant Project

The latest on the project that expects to provide critical benefits for firefighting efficiency and resident insurance rates.

At the Dec. 17 township board meeting, Lonnie Scott, Township Supervisor, and Dexter Area Fire Department Chief Doug Armstrong updated the board on some fire department projects and reimbursement. A big part of this update was the hydrant project from this past year, which will wrap up this coming spring.

This goes back to the Dexter Township Board voting to approve a multi-project enhancement to the emergency fire water supply within the township.

Scott and Armstrong’s report said, “The Dexter Area Fire Department (DAFD) has completed almost all the work that was proposed, and a summary is included with this request. The outstanding portion of the project is the installation of the dry hydrant on Losee Lake (Dexter Townhall Road) that will be completed in the spring in warmer weather.”

They said the projects will result in much better access to fire-fighting water supplies, when needed. Also, the hydrant at “Station 2 provides the same output as the city of Dexter municipal hydrants.”

“These enhancements will result in recognizable benefits for all households within 1,000 feet of the hydrant locations,” their report said.

A letter has been drafted to be sent to these households “with a suggestion that they share it with their homeowner insurance company and request a rate adjustment.”

The township said the hydrants will be certified by the Insurance Service Organization (ISO) and this should enable the insurance companies to make rate changes.

The costs have been paid by the DAFD and the department was seeking reimbursement from Dexter Township. The project was approved and estimated at $125,000 and the final expenditure was $5,185.44 above this amount. The board approved the final cost.

Scott and Armstrong said this was entirely due to the fact that the well at Station 2 produced much more water than anticipated.

The Sun Times News reached out to Scott to ask about this.

“Upon drilling the well, they found the water pressure was approximately double what was expected, about the same as a municipal hydrant,” Scott said. “Because of this, they had to use a larger pump and some expanded electrical work to support the increased flow. That put the project over our original budget by a little over $5,000.”

The DAFD said its “grateful for the Township’s support in these important improvements. Water is the main tool that is used to extinguish large fires, and these hydrants will provide long-lasting benefits for the entire Township.”

Scott said, “This and the other ‘dry’ hydrants we have installed will be of great benefit to the township residents as they help the Dexter Area Fire Department be better prepared for emergencies. Also, homeowners within a certain area of the hydrants will receive a letter to send to their insurance companies which should help them receive lower premiums for living within a certain proximity to those hydrants.”

Photo: DAFD Station 2. Photo by Lonnie Huhman