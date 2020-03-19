Advertisement





by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Township has a new budget plan and it will keep its doors open, at least for now.

The township board approved a new financial plan at its March 17 meeting, for the coming fiscal year, which begins on April 1 and ends on March 31, 2021.

When asked what things stand out to him about the new budget, Dexter Township Supervisor Harley Rider said, “We historically plan very conservatively on revenue projections and liberally on appropriations. We start with a planned budget surplus and always end up with at least the planned surplus, often more.”

“There are no surprises, though with the August and November elections and the experience with the March election and the new no-reason absentee voting, the clerk’s office will be much busier than in the past,” Rider said.

He said the township has increased its budget for maintenance of the two township cemeteries with the intention of doing more to spruce them up and possibly do a full historic inventory of the Four Mile (Lima) Cemetery, much as it did for the Hudson Cemetery several years ago.

The township didn’t make any decisions on road projects, other than dust control, because Rider said the meeting with the county road commission was cancelled.

“We hope to reschedule that meeting, so we can have more information on the proposed road projects prior to making decisions at our April 21st Board meeting,” Rider said. “We do have funds available to provide assistance to the road commission, though not enough to cover all recommended projects.”

As far as the response to the COVID-19 situation, Rider said the Township Office will remain open to the public for the time being, though it will close on Fridays for at least the next three weeks.

“We are encouraging citizens to interact with Township officials and staff by email, phone, or through our website www.dextertownship.org as much as possible, though we will still provide service for those who come to the office and also by appointment,” Rider said. “The situation is fluid and subject to change on short notice if/when higher authorities mandate changes. We will do our best to keep people informed through our website and by the message on the township phone number.”

He said in addition, they have a display monitor in the township office lobby that is visible from outside the main doors. It runs 24/7 and provides updates info on all township and related meetings.