Dexter Township’s Single Hauler Update

When it comes to Curbside Collection and Single Hauler Service, there are some important dates coming up for Dexter Township residents.

The deadline for service sign-up is coming up on Jan. 31. Before then there will be a number of meetings for Q&A and sign-up assistance. The first will be held at Dexter Townhall on Monday, December 22, starting at 6 p.m.

Other sign-up and Q&A sessions will be held on:

Tuesday, December 30 at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, January 7 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, January 17 at 9 a.m.

Thursday, January 22 at 6 p.m.

Friday, January 26 at 6 p.m.

The township sent out a message to the community on Dec. 16, as an update to the new change for garbage pickup that’s coming up in the New Year.

Things changed for township residents when the Dexter Township Board of Trustees approved the signing of a contract with Waste Management to become the single trash hauler in the township, effective April 1, 2026.

The township said this means that only Waste Management will be authorized to perform curbside trash removal in Dexter Township. No other providers can legally operate within the township. Residents are not required to participate in curbside collection, but if they do want curbside collection, they must use Waste Management as their vendor.

There are many details for residents to know about this new service.

One is payment. The township said residents will be billed directly on a quarterly basis. The first-year quarterly rates for each service are listed below.

Trash: $40.56

Recycle: $29.25

Yard Waste: $22.50

The township said should you choose to have curbside trash and recycling services, your total quarterly cost for example would be $69.81. If you are part of a homeowners’ association, you may not receive an individual bill.

In its message to the community, the township provided some additional details: