Dexter Track and Field Hosts April Showers Invite

The Dexter track and field teams hosted their annual April Showers Invitational Saturday.

The invite was a non-team scoring event with the top six individual finishers earning medals.

The boys were led by Coen Hill with a second-place finish in the 3200 and Julian Linebaugh was third in the 1600.

The 4×200 relay team of Mitchell Ward, Connor Kril, Dylan Darby, and Josh Graybill was second, while Scott Smith, Nicholas Reisher, Nicholas Hoffman, and Jake Fisher were second in the 4×800.

Cameron Clark was third in the shot put and fifth in the discus, while Robert Elias Karageorge was third in the discus and sixth in the shot put.

Kyle Gerharter and Gavin Heichel were second and third in the high jump, Colin McIntyre fifth in the shot put, Caleb Snyder sixth in the 3200, Liam Smith sixth in the 400, Pearson Taylor fifth in the freshman 100, Graybill fifth and Kril sixth in the 100.

The girls dominated the pole vault with Raiden Kipfmiller placing first, Debbie McCoy second, Tylee Jensen fourth, and Madelyn Simons sixth.

Kera Root was third in the discus, while Kodie Snyder, Amelia Cribbins, Lillian Mitchell, and Annabel O’Haver won the 4×800.

Giuliana Biundo was fifth and Vivian Schoen sixth in the 1oo hurdles, Claire Collins second and Romy Pintar third in the freshman 1600, Claire Gibson this in the 400, and Schoen third in the freshman 100.

The teams took part in a SEC Red tri-meet Tuesday and the boys fell to Saline 104-33 and tied Lincoln 68.5-68.5.

Hill led the Dreadnaughts with second-place finishes in the 1600 and 3200.

Linebaugh was third in the 3200 and Clark third in the shot put and third in the discus.

Karageorge won the shot put and was second in the discus, Gehrharter third in the high jump, Anthony Delarca-Hernandez was first and Alex Trisdale second in the pole vault.

The girls defeated Lincoln 79-58 and fell to Saline 85-52.

McCoy, Kipfmiller, and Allie McKaig took the top three spots in the pole vault, while Root was first and Jizzelle Spence third in the discus.

Claire Gibson, Claire Steinbrecher, Vivian Hoffman, and Amelia Cribbins teamed to win the 4×400, while Halle Perkins, Maddy Church, Molly Salisbury, and McCoy were second in the 4×100.

Olivia Jones was first and Blundo third in the 100 hurdles, O’Haver second and Avery Hoeft third in the 3200, Mitchell won the 1600, Steinbrecher third in the 400, and Kipfmiller third in the 200.

Photos by Dawn and Dennis McCann