Saturday, April 27, 2024
Dexter Track and Field Teams Host SEC Red Tri-Meet

by Mike Williamson
by Mike Williamson
The Dexter track and field teams hosted a SEC Red tri-meet against Saline and Ypsilanti Lincoln Tuesday April 23 and the girls came away with a split of their matches, while the boys dropped both meets.

The girls defeated Ypsilanti Lincoln 90-47 and fell to Saline 90.5-46.5.

Kera Root led the Dexter girls field events by winning the discus and finishing third in the shot put.

Kate Varitek won the 3200 and Debbie McCoy the pole vault for the Dreads.

Kodie Snyder was second in the 3200, Raiden Kipfmiller second in the 100 hurdles, Simon Kasischke second in the high jump, Lily Burns second in the shot put, and Madelyn Simons tied for second in the pole vault.

Lillian Mitchell was third in the 800 and 1600 and Annabel O’Haver third in the 3200 to give the Dreads a sweep in the event.

The boys were led by the sweep of the 3200 with Caleb Snyder, Julian Linebaugh, and Sam Gibson taking the top three spots.

Linebaugh and Snyder were also part of the winning 4×800 relay with Brandon Anderson and Vaughn Meyer.

Anderson earned a second-place finish in the 800 and Meyer second in the 1600.

Kyle Gerharter picked up the Dreads other win with a first-place finish in the high jump. Robert Karageorge was second in the discus, and Clark Sheldon second in the pole vault. Cam Clark was third in the shot put and Jacob Alvarado third in the discus.

The teams hosted the April Showers Invitational Saturday, April 20.

The event was a non-scoring event with 21 teams and the top eight finishers in each event won medals.

Vivian Hoffman won the freshman 1600 for the girls, while McCoy was second in the pole vault.

The 4×800 relay team of Mitchell, Varitek, Snyder, and O’Haver was third and Root third in the discus.

Mae Barbaro was fifth I the freshman 1600, Lily Burns fifth in the shot put, and Kipfmiller fifth in the pole vault.

Varitek was seventh in the 1600, Chloe Burns eighth in the 400, Mitchell eighth in the 800, Root eighth in the shot put, and Lily Burns eighth in the discus.

The boys had a strong showing led by the one-two finish of Benjamin Sackman and Sheldon in the pole vault and Karageorge’s first-place finish in the discus.

Coen Hill was second in the freshman 1600 and the third-place finish by the 4×800 relay with Anderson, Meyer, Linebaugh, and Snyder.

The 4×100 team of Keaton Murphy-Walstad, Noah Boyce, Braeling Greuling, and Connor Kril was fourth, and Gerharter fourth in the high jump.

Anderson was fourth in the 800, Alvarado sixth in the discus, and Meyer sixth in the 1600. Elijah Smith was eighth in the 400 and was part of the 4×400 that finished seventh with Anderson, Meyer, and Linebaugh, and Amarkus Royce eighth in the high jump.

Photos by Dawn McCann

Been covering high school sports for local teams since 1999.

