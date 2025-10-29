Dexter Trap Team Captures First Place in Conference

The Dexter trap shooting team wrapped up an impressive season by taking first place in their conference, with multiple athletes earning top rankings at both the conference and state levels.

The season officially concluded on October 25, with final results announced the following day. Competing in an asynchronous format, each team across Michigan shoots at their home club. The Dexter squad practices and competes at the Ann Arbor Moose Lodge field on North Territorial Road. Each week, students shoot one 25-round practice session followed by two 25-round competition rounds.

Dexter proved its strength this fall, with nine male shooters placing in the Top 25 of the conference and five female shooters placing in the Top 25 for their division.

Top 25 Conference – Female Division

1: Rebecca Murillo

2: Maddie Okeefe

3: Kera Root

4: Caitlin Weidner

12: Alana Martinez

Top 25 Conference – Male Division

2: Kason Lambert

7: Alexander Dromazos

9: Domenic Biundo

11: Ty Cottrell

11: Adam Steinbeck

16: Charles McMichael

17: Joseph Murillo

19: Porter Sharp

21: Julian Trobaugh

The team’s success extended beyond the conference level, with 10 Dexter shooters ranking among the Top 100 in the entire state:

Top 100 State Rankings

18: Kason Lambert

29: Rebecca Murillo

40: Alexander Dromazos

49: Domenic Biundo

56: Ty Cottrell

56: Adam Steinbeck

72: Charles McMichael

81: Joseph Murillo

85: Porter Sharp

97: Julian Trobaugh

Described by supporters as a “small but mighty team,” Dexter’s trap shooters continue to demonstrate skill, consistency, and teamwork on the range, proudly representing their community among Michigan’s best.