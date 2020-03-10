Advertisement











by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com

Going undefeated at any level of basketball is a big accomplishment.

So it was a memorable moment in Dexter when a group of fifth-graders wrapped up their winter season this past week with an overall record of 20 wins and 0 losses.

In their second season as a travel basketball team, the team went 6 – 0 in the preseason and 14 – 0 in the regular season. They play in the Big Cat league, which is out of the Novi/South Lyon area. They averaged 25 points a game while only allowing 12.

The team are all students at Creekside School. The team is made up of Sam Anderson, Brady Arbaugh, Carson Brandt, Ryan Hempton, Braylon Jensen, Brady Jones, Holden Niemi, Jake Stepaniak, Cameron Sweeny, Brock Wineman and Charlie Wright.

There were a lot of highlights from the winning season, but one in particular stands out, according to Coach Joel Anderson.

“The highlight of the season was being down 23 – 8 against South Lyon with nine minutes left and going on an 18 – 0 run to win 26 – 23,” he said.

The team agreed.

“Some cool highlights were of course going undefeated and when we played South Lyon, we were down like 23 to 9 at the half,” said fifth-grader Charlie Wright. “We could have given up and just kind of stopped, but instead we battled back and ended up winning 26 to 23 and that was pretty cool.”

The team attributed it success to a great team effort, hard work, good all-around basketball play and coaching.

Fifth-grader Ryan Hempton summed it up well, “Good plays, good coaching, communication, ball movement and good teammates. We work hard, but also have a lot of fun together.”

His teammate Holden Niemi said their success was because of “the diversity of players and skills on the team,” and “never giving up.”

And for teammate Brock Wineman, the coaches (Anderson and assistant coaches Tom Arbaugh and Brock Jones) again played a big part.

“We obviously had one of the best coaches there. During practice he showed us how to have a new offense and he kept introducing new plays to us throughout the season. So we were always having new things to throw at the other teams.”

For coach Anderson, it goes back to the physical and mental talent of the team.

He said the boys are all multi-sport athletes, which he feels is a huge benefit.

“It’s really hard to believe what they are able to do not only physically as 10-11 year-old fifth-grade boys, but cognitively as well,” Anderson said. “They play with a very high IQ of the game for their age. The greatest part about watching them play this year is how they’ve become aware of finding the open man, being unselfish and sharing the ball. They’ve received a number of compliments from opposing coaches, parents and even the officials for how they play the game.”