Dexter Twp: 2/25 Adopted Resolutions

On February 18, 2025, the Township Board of Dexter Township adopted a resolution to amend relevant portions of Table 18.1 of Article 18 and Table 25.1 of Article 25 of the Dexter Township Zoning Ordinance to remove the requirement for a zoning permit for home occupations and eliminate the minimum parking space requirement for nonresident employees. The effective date is March 12, 2025. Copies of the ordinance are available at dextertownship.org or at Dexter Township Hall at 6880 Dexter-Pinckney Road, Dexter, MI.

On February 18, 2025, the Township Board of Dexter Township adopted a resolution to amend relevant portions of Article 27 and Section 31.07 of the Dexter Township Zoning Ordinance to refine the administrative site plan review process by transferring approval authority from the Planning Commission Chair to the Township Supervisor and eliminating the requirement for public notice in site plan and administrative site plan reviews. The effective date is March 12, 2025. Copies of the ordinance are available at dextertownship.org or at Dexter Township Hall at 6880 Dexter-Pinckney Road, Dexter, MI.