Dexter Township

6880 Dexter-Pinckney Rd., Dexter, MI 48130

(734) 426-3767www.dextertownship.org

Synopsis of Action of the Dexter Township Board of Trustees

Regular Board Meeting May 19, 2020

In accordance with the provisions and directives of Governor Whitmer’s Executive Orders, the meeting was a “virtual” meeting held over Zoom videoconferencing, was properly noticed and was open to public participation.

Called to order at 7:00 PM

Members Present: Supervisor Rider, Clerk Ceo,Treasurer Brushaber, Trustees Compton,Drolett,Gajewskiand Mesko.

Also, present: David Rohr, Director of Zoning and Planning.

Supervisor’s Remarks:None

Call to the Public:None

Oral Reports:Trustee Compton advised 23% of the Washtenaw County Broadband surveys have been returned and data is being compiled. Supervisor Rider advised starting June 1, 2020 thru July 6, 2020 the Township office will be staffed Monday thru Thursday from 8:30am to 4:30pm for telephone calls and emails. The lobby will still be closed to the public unless by appointment. MERS update to follow. Director of Zoning and Planning advised permits are increasing, there is a virtual ZBA meeting scheduled for June 2, 2020.

The Board took the following action:Approved the Agenda for the May 19, 2020 Regular Board Meeting; Approved the minutes from the April 20, 2020Special Board Meeting and the April 21, 2020 Regular Board Meeting; Approved the North Lake Fireworks display for July 4, 2020 with a rain date of July 5, 2020; Approved the annual maintenance agreement with Frontline Warning Systems; Approved Resolution 20-578 a resolution to amend the Zoning Classification of parcel D-04-04-100-001 from Recreation Conservation to Rural Residential; Approved the request from Fox Ridge Home Owners Association for maintenance to their roads;

Denied the request to accept of 11485 N. Territorial into the Multi-Lakes Water and Sewer District; Approved the purchase of the MTA Premium Pass Online Learning package; Approved June 10, 2020 at 9 a.m. for a “virtual” Special Board meeting to discuss the draft zoning ordinance.

Board also authorized payment of:General Fund bills totaling $49,025.32, Fire Fund bills totaling $68,523.81,Police Fund bills totaling $40,690.50,General Agency Fund bills totaling $1,269.50, and gross monthly payroll of $27,571.30.

Second Call to the Public:None

The meeting was adjourned at9:02p.m.

Debra A. Ceo, Clerk, Dexter Township

Approved by Harley B. Rider, Supervisor, Dexter Township