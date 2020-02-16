Advertisement





DEXTER TOWNSHIP BOARD OF REVIEW 2020 MARCH MEETINGS

As required by the General Property Tax Act, public notice is hereby given by Dexter Township, that the 2020 March Board of Review will meet on the following days at the Dexter Township Hall located at 6880 Dexter-Pinckney Road; Dexter, Michigan for the purpose of reviewing the 2020 assessment roll and hearing requests, protests or application for corrections of assessed or tentative taxable values:

ORGANIZATIONAL & ROLL REVIEW MEETING

Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 4:00 p.m.

PUBLIC APPEAL HEARINGS:

Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Friday, March 13, 2020, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Dexter Township Board of Review will hear appeals by appointment. Taxpayers should call (734) 426-3767 during normal business hours to schedule an appointment.

Letter appeals are also accepted in lieu of personal appearance and will be accepted from the first Tuesday in March until the Board of Review adjourns from the public hearing for which it meets to hear such protests.

Taxpayers are welcome to contact the Assessing Office prior to the Board of Review dates to discuss their 2020 assessed or taxable values at (734) 426-3767.

The tentative ratios and estimated multipliers for the 2020 Assessments in the Township are as follows:

Class I ntative Ratio (%) Estimated Multiplier Agricultural 47.58 1.0508 Commercial 46.60 1.0729 Industrial 47.74 1.0473 Residential 47.11 1.0631 Personal Property 50.00 1.0000

The above ratios and multipliers are subject to further change by the Assessor’s Office, the Board of Review, the County Equalization Department and the Michigan State Tax Commission.

The Township will provide necessary reasonable services to individuals with disabilities at the Board of Review meetings upon seven days notice.

Contact: Harley Rider, Supervisor

6880 Dexter-Pinckney Road

Dexter, Ml 48130

(734) 426-3767

Harley Rider, Supervisor Publish: February 12, 2020

February 19, 2020

February 26, 2020