Dexter Twp: Board of Review 3/25 Meetings

DEXTER TOWNSHIP

BOARD OF REVIEW

2025 MARCH MEETINGS

As required by the General Property Tax Act, public notice is hereby given by Dexter Township, that the 2025 March Board of Review will meet on the following days at the Dexter Township Hall located at 6880 Dexter-Pinckney Road; Dexter, Michigan for the purpose of reviewing the 2025 assessment roll and hearing requests, protests, or application for corrections of assessed or tentative taxable values:

ORGANIZATIONAL & ROLL REVIEW MEETING NO HEARINGS AT THIS MEETING

Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 9:30 a.m.

PUBLIC APPEAL HEARINGS:

Monday, March 10, 2025, 1:00 p.m.to 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 12, 2025, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Dexter Township Board of Review will hear appeals by appointment. Taxpayers should call (734) 426-3767 during normal business hours to schedule an appointment.

Letter appeals are also accepted in lieu of personal appearance and will be accepted from the first Tuesday in March until the Board of Review adjourns from the public hearing for which it meets to hear such protests.

Taxpayers are welcome to contact the Assessing Office prior to the Board of Review dates to discuss their 2025 assessed or taxable values at (734) 426-3767 or assessor@dextertownshipmi.gov.

The tentative ratios and estimated multipliers for the 2025 Assessments in the Township are as follows:

Class Tentative Ratio (%) Estimated Multiplier Agricultural 45.87 1.0900 Commercial 48.01 1.0414 Industrial 48.25 1.0362 Residential 46.32 1.0794 Personal Property 50.00 1.0000

The above ratios and multipliers are subject to further change by the Assessor’s Office, the Board of Review, the County Equalization Department and the Michigan State Tax Commission.

The Township will provide necessary reasonable services to individuals with disabilities at the Board of Review meetings upon seven days notice.

Contact: Samantha Edwards, Office Manager

6880 Dexter-Pinckney Road

Dexter, MI 48130

(734) 426-3767

Lonnie Scott, Supervisor