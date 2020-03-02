Advertisement





Synopsis of Action of the Dexter Township Board of Trustees

Regular Board Meeting February 18, 2020

Called to order at 7:00 PM

Members Present: Supervisor Rider, Clerk Ceo,Treasurer Brushaber, Trustees Compton,Drolett,and Mesko. Absent: Trustee Gajewski, with notice.

Also, present: David Rohr, Director of Zoning and Planning.

Supervisor’s Remarks:Lighting in the office area and meeting room will be replaced with LED lights begin next week.

Call to the Public:None

Oral Reports: Emily Lake, Assistant Transportation Planner for Washtenaw Area Transportation Study presented the CAPT/DART Regional Transportation Forum Summary. Trustee Compton advised Washtenaw County Broadband Committee has mailed a surveyto all residents of Dexter Township reference understanding the availability of broadband services within our community.

The Board took the following action:Approved the Agenda for the February 19, 2020 Regular Board meeting; Approved the minutes from the January 21, 2020 Regular Board Meeting; Approved the minutes from the February 4, 2020 Special Board meeting as amended; Approved Resolution 20-563, a resolution asking the DNR to consider revising their rules for the hours for highspeed boating on Big Silver Lake to accommodate Daylight Savings Time; Approved accepting the contribution from the Servants of the Word totaling $1,860 to be allocated as follows: $320 for Township Operations, $970 for Township Fire, and $570 for Township Police; Approved purchasing a sign for the Four Mile Cemetery; Approved setting a Special Board of Trustees meeting for April 9, 2020 at 9 a.m. to review the Draft Zoning Ordinance.

Board Discussion: Board discussed Fiscal Year 2020/2021 budget.

Board also authorized payment of:General Fund bills totaling $147,966.21, Fire Fund bills totaling $68,523.81,Police Fund bills totaling $42,117.50,General Agency Fund bills totaling $492.50and gross monthly payroll of $27,824.87.

Second Call to the Public:None

The meeting was adjourned at8:40p.m.

Debra A. Ceo, Clerk, Dexter Township

Approved by Harley B. Rider, Supervisor, Dexter Township