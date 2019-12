Advertisement





MULTl LAKE WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY RESOLUTI ON #2019-001

A RESOLUTION TO SET THE MEETING DATES FOR THE MULTl LAKE SEWER AUTHORITY

FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2020

BE IT THEREFORE RESOLVED that the Multi Lake Water and Sewer Authority (MLWSA), by a vote of the majority at the MLWSA regular meeting held on Thursday, December 5, 2019, establishes meeting dates for the MLWSA for 2020 as follows:

Advertisement

THURSDAY, JANUARY 9, 2020@ 10:30 AM THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6, 2020@ 10:30 AM .

THURSDAY, MARCH 5, 2020@10:30 AM THURSDAY,APRIL 2, 2020@ 10:30 AM THURSDAY, MAY 7, 2020@10:30 AM THURSDAY, JUNE 4, 2020@10:30 AM THURSDAY,JULY 9, 2020@ 10:30 AM

THURSDAY , AUGUST 6, 2020 @ 10:30 AM THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3, 2020@ 10:30AM THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2020@10:30 AM THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2020@ 10:30 AM

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2020 @ 10:30 AM . .

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the above 2020 MLWSA Meeting Schedule shall be posted at the MLWSA offices, respective Township Halls, and published one time in The Sun Times.

Resolution offered by Board Me ber: West Resolution supported by Board Member: Reilly Roll call vote:

Yeas: Reilly, Keezer, Rider, Reiser, West, Lewis Nays: None

Abstain: None

Absent: Carney and Topping

The Chair declared the Resolution adopted: December 5, 2019