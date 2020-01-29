Advertisement





NOTICE OF REGISTRATION FOR THE PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY ELECTION TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY,

MARCH 10, 2020

DEXTER TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN

TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF DEXTER TOWNSHIP:

Advertisement

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that any qualified elector of Dexter Township who is not already registered, may register to vote at the office of the Township Clerk; the office of the County Clerk; a Secretary of State branch office, or other designated state agency. Registration forms can be obtained at mi.gov/vote and mailed to the Township Clerk. Voters who are already registered may update their registration at www.expressSOS.com.

The last day to register in any manner other than in-person with the local clerk is Monday, February 24, 2020.

After this date, anyone who qualifies as an elector may register to vote in person with proof of residency (MCL 168.492) at the Dexter Township Clerk’s office, located at 6880 Dexter Pinckney Road, Dexter, MI 48130 at the following times:

Regular business hours: Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 7th from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and

Election Day, Tuesday March 10th from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the March 10, 2020 Presidential Primary Election will be to vote for candidates seeking nomination to the Office of President of the United States and Washtenaw Community College Millage Renewal and Restoration.

Partisan

President of the United States

Republican Candidates:

Democratic Candidates:

ALSO, to vote on the following Proposal:

Washtenaw Community College Millage Renewal and Restoration

This proposal authorizes Washtenaw Community College to levy 1.00 mill for operating purposes for 10 years. Of the 1.00 mill, 0.9718 represents a renewal of the 1.00 mill authorization approved by the electors in 2008, which will expire with the 2020 tax levy and 0.0282 mill represents a restoration of the portion of the same authority which was reduced by application of the Headlee Amendment.

Shall the limitation on the total amount of taxes which may be imposed on taxable property within the Washtenaw Community College district, State of Michigan, be increased by 1.00 mill ($1.00 per $1,000 of Taxable Valuation) for a period of 10 years, the years 2021 through 2030 inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes? Of the 1.00 mill, 0.9718 represents a renewal of that portion of the 1.00 mill authorization previously approved by the electors as reduced by operation of the Headlee Amendment, and 0.0282 represents new additional millage in the amount equal to the amount reduced by operation of the Headlee Amendment. It is estimated that the 1.00 mill would raise $17,500,000 for the College when first levied in 2021.

YES or NO

Persons with disabilities needing accommodations should contact the clerk’s office.

Debra A. Ceo

Dexter Township Clerk 734-426-3767 clerk@dextertownship.org