NOTICE OF ELECTION DEXTER TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN

March 10, 2020 PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY ELECTION

To the qualified electors of Dexter Township:

Notice is hereby given that Presidential Primary Election will be held in Dexter Township on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

At the following locations:

Precinct 1 & 3 Township Hall, 6880 Dexter Pinckney Rd

Precinct 2 Fire Sub Station, 12154 North Territorial

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the March 10, 2020 Presidential Primary Election will be to vote for candidates seeking nomination to the Office of President of the United States and Washtenaw Community College Millage Renewal and Restoration.

Partisan

President of the United States

Republican Candidates:

Democratic Candidates:

ALSO, to vote on the following Proposal:

Washtenaw Community College Millage Renewal and Restoration

This proposal authorizes Washtenaw Community College to levy 1.00 mill for operating purposes for 10 years. Of the 1.00 mill, 0.9718 represents a renewal of the 1.00 mill authorization approved by the electors in 2008, which will expire with the 2020 tax levy and 0.0282 mill represents a restoration of the portion of the same authority which was reduced by application of the Headlee Amendment.

Shall the limitation on the total amount of taxes which may be imposed on taxable property within the Washtenaw Community College district, State of Michigan, be increased by 1.00 mill ($1.00 per $1,000 of Taxable Valuation) for a period of 10 years, the years 2021 through 2030 inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes? Of the 1.00 mill, 0.9718 represents a renewal of that portion of the 1.00 mill authorization previously approved by the electors as reduced by operation of the Headlee Amendment, and 0.0282 represents new additional millage in the amount equal to the amount reduced by operation of the Headlee Amendment. It is estimated that the 1.00 mill would raise $17,500,000 for the College when first levied in 2021.

YES or NO

Sample ballots can also be found at www.mi.gov/vote.

Absentee ballots are available for all elections; registered voters may contact the local clerk to obtain an application for an absent voter ballot.

To comply with the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), voting instructions will be available in audio format and in Braille. Arrangements for obtaining the instructions in these alternative formats can be made by contacting the Township Clerk in advance of the election. All polling locations are accessible for voters with disabilities.

Debra A. Ceo, Dexter Township Clerk