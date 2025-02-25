February 25, 2025

Doug Marrin

Dexter

Dexter Twp Police Report, January 2025

In January 2025, Deputies responded to 105 calls for police service in Dexter Township, down from 156 the previous year, a 33% decrease.

Officers conducted 26 traffic stops, down from 52 last year. Five citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

  • Eight crashes
  • Two medical assists
  • Four welfare checks
  • One mental health
  • Six animal complaints
  • Two frauds

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Dexter Township:

On January 14th, Deputies investigated a fraud in the 6100 block of Sterling Trail. The victim informed Deputies that his debit card had been used to purchase a PlayStation 5 from a Best Buy in Brighton, Michigan. Deputies contacted the Best Buy fraud department and obtained photographs of the suspect vehicle; however, they were unable to obtain a license plate.

DEXTER TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

January 2025

IncidentsMonth 2025Month 2024% ChangeYTD 2025YTD 2024% Change
Traffic Stops2652-50%2652-50%
Citations550%550%
Drunk Driving (OWI)0101
Drugged Driving (OUID)0000
Calls for Service Total105156-33%105156-33%
Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)4984-42%4984-42%
Robberies0000
Assaultive Crimes0000
Home Invasions0000
Breaking and Entering’s0000
Larcenies0101
Vehicle Thefts0000
Traffic Crashes813-38%813-38%
Medical Assists24-50%24-50%
Animal Complaints (ACO Response)0000
In/Out of Area TimeMonth (minutes)YTD (minutes)      + = Positive Change – = Negative Change
Into Area Time107107
Out of Area Time12191219
Investigative Ops (DB)00
Secondary Road Patrol00
County Wide3030
 Hours Accum.Hours UsedBalance 
Banked Hours504377.5126.5
January 2025 Dexter Township Monthly Call ReportDownload

