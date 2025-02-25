Dexter Twp Police Report, January 2025

In January 2025, Deputies responded to 105 calls for police service in Dexter Township, down from 156 the previous year, a 33% decrease.
Officers conducted 26 traffic stops, down from 52 last year. Five citations were issued.
Notable events from the police call log include:
- Eight crashes
- Two medical assists
- Four welfare checks
- One mental health
- Six animal complaints
- Two frauds
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Dexter Township:
On January 14th, Deputies investigated a fraud in the 6100 block of Sterling Trail. The victim informed Deputies that his debit card had been used to purchase a PlayStation 5 from a Best Buy in Brighton, Michigan. Deputies contacted the Best Buy fraud department and obtained photographs of the suspect vehicle; however, they were unable to obtain a license plate.
January 2025
|Incidents
|Month 2025
|Month 2024
|% Change
|YTD 2025
|YTD 2024
|% Change
|Traffic Stops
|26
|52
|-50%
|26
|52
|-50%
|Citations
|5
|5
|0%
|5
|5
|0%
|Drunk Driving (OWI)
|0
|1
|–
|0
|1
|–
|Drugged Driving (OUID)
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Calls for Service Total
|105
|156
|-33%
|105
|156
|-33%
|Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)
|49
|84
|-42%
|49
|84
|-42%
|Robberies
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Assaultive Crimes
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Home Invasions
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Breaking and Entering’s
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Larcenies
|0
|1
|–
|0
|1
|–
|Vehicle Thefts
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Traffic Crashes
|8
|13
|-38%
|8
|13
|-38%
|Medical Assists
|2
|4
|-50%
|2
|4
|-50%
|Animal Complaints (ACO Response)
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|In/Out of Area Time
|Month (minutes)
|YTD (minutes)
|+ = Positive Change – = Negative Change
|Into Area Time
|107
|107
|Out of Area Time
|1219
|1219
|Investigative Ops (DB)
|0
|0
|Secondary Road Patrol
|0
|0
|County Wide
|30
|30
|Hours Accum.
|Hours Used
|Balance
|Banked Hours
|504
|377.5
|126.5