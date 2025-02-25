Dexter Twp Police Report, January 2025

In January 2025, Deputies responded to 105 calls for police service in Dexter Township, down from 156 the previous year, a 33% decrease.

Officers conducted 26 traffic stops, down from 52 last year. Five citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Eight crashes

Two medical assists

Four welfare checks

One mental health

Six animal complaints

Two frauds

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Dexter Township:

On January 14th, Deputies investigated a fraud in the 6100 block of Sterling Trail. The victim informed Deputies that his debit card had been used to purchase a PlayStation 5 from a Best Buy in Brighton, Michigan. Deputies contacted the Best Buy fraud department and obtained photographs of the suspect vehicle; however, they were unable to obtain a license plate.

DEXTER TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

January 2025