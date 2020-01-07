Advertisement





NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING DEXTER TOWNSHIP BOARD OF TRUSTEES

DATE: Tuesday, January 21, 2020

TIME: 7:00 PM (Meeting starts at 7:00 PM. The public hearing will be the first item under “New Business”)

LOCATION: Dexter Township Hall

Advertisement

6880 Dexter-Pinckney Rd., Dexter 48130

PURPOSE: 1) Watercraft – Deep Draft “wake” Boats

2) Watercraft – “No wake” hours

Debra A. Ceo, Clerk

Posted at the Township Hall on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 4:00 PM

Posted on www.dextertownship.org on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 5:00 PM

Published January 8, 2010

This notice is posted in compliance with PA 267 of 1976 as amended (Michigan Open Meetings Act), being MCL 15.265(4), and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) of 1990, as amended, being Title 42 Chapter 126 and Title 47 Chapter 5 of the United States Code.

The Dexter Township Board will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audio tapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities at the meeting upon seven days’ notice to the Dexter Township Board.

Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact the Dexter Township Board by writing or calling the Office Manager at the address and phone number printed at the top of this page.

A copy of this notice is on file in the office of the clerk.