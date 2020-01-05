Advertisement





Dexter Township

6880 Dexter-Pinckney Rd.

Dexter, MI 48130

(734) 426-3767

www.dextertownship.org

Synopsis of Action of the Dexter Township Board of Trustees

Regular Board Meeting December 17, 2019

Called to order at 7:00 PM

Members Present: Clerk Ceo, Treasurer Brushaber, Trustees Compton, Drolett, and Mesko. Also, present: David Rohr, Director of Zoning and Planning.

Members Absent: Supervisor Rider and Trustee Gajewski with notice.

Supervisor’s Remarks: None

Call to the Public: Guy Conti, resident of Superior Township, introduced himself to the Board as a candidate for Washtenaw County Circuit Court Judge.

Oral Reports: Trustee Compton presented the updated map developed in response to the survey Dexter Township sent to residents’ reference broadband service. The Washtenaw County Broadband Task Force will be mailing a survey in early 2020 to Washtenaw County residents, including Dexter Township residents, to identify the underserved areas reference broadband services. All information will be complied for analysis.

The Board took the following action: Approved Trustee Drolett to chair the meeting; Approved the Agenda for December 17, 2019 Regular Board meeting; Approved the minutes from the November 19, 2019 Regular Board meeting; Approved MTA Board of Review training and purchase of updated Board of Review manuals for three Board of Review members.

Board also authorized payment of: General Fund bills totaling $64,547.83, Fire Fund bills totaling $65,282.12, Police Fund bills totaling $40,162.50, Agency Fund bills totaling $3,673.75, and gross monthly payroll of $28,021.72.

Second Call to the Public: None

The meeting was adjourned at 7:20 p.m.

Debra A. Ceo, Clerk, Dexter Township

Approved by Harley B. Rider, Supervisor, Dexter Township