Dexter Township

6880 Dexter-Pinckney Rd., Dexter, MI 48130

(734) 426-3767 www.dextertownship.org

Synopsis of Action of the Dexter Township Board of Trustees

Regular Board Meeting January 21, 2020

Called to order at 7:02 PM

Members Present: Supervisor Rider, Clerk Ceo, Treasurer Brushaber, Trustees Compton, Drolett, Gajewski and Mesko.

Absent: David Rohr, Director of Zoning and Planning

Supervisor’s Remarks: The Dexter Area Fire Department approved 2020 Budget is $2,236,964. Dexter Township’s share based on 2019 run volume is $822,286. The Zoning Ordinance Steering Committee met last week to go over the process and timeline. The Zoning Ordinance Steering Committee will meet again on February 10th. The first draft of the Zoning Ordinance is anticipated to be presented on March 2nd with discussion on March 12th by the Committee. The final draft of the Zoning Ordinance is anticipated to be presented to the Township Board at a Special Meeting in April 2020, with a tentative date of May 12, 2020 for a Public Hearing by the Planning Commission. The possible first reading by the Township Board is June 2020. Looking for an electrical contractor to replace the controller for the parking lot lights.

Call to the Public: Public Hearing was held reference Deep Draft “Wake” Boats and “No Wake” Hours. Numerous residents of Dexter Township and other citizens spoke on the issues.

Oral Reports: Trustee Compton advised Washtenaw County Broadband Committee will postpone applying for grants until next year after the survey data is compiled. Trustee Compton, Western Washtenaw Recycle Authority Chair advised Cassidy Lake Corrections Center will be moving their Trainees work program to Jackson.

The Board took the following action: Approved the Agenda for the January 21, 2020 Regular Board meeting with the addition of 8C, WWRA report; Approved the minutes from the December 17, 2019 Regular Board Meeting; Approved the Consent Agenda which approved Resolution 20-559, a resolution to allow taxpayers to protest property tax assessments by mail, approved Resolution 20-560, a resolution to adopt poverty exemption income guidelines and asset test for the 2020 tax year, approved Resolution 20-561, a resolution to approve the Western Washtenaw Recycling Authority Debt Fees for New Dwelling Units, adopted the revised fee schedule for 2020, as presented, effective immediately, and authorized the final payment to Washtenaw County Multi Lake Sewer System Fund 3080 to be paid FY 19/20 with the budget amendment to reflect the payment; Approved the Metro Act application by the Zayo Group; Approved the changeover from fluorescent lighting to LED lighting in the main meeting room and office area; Approved the Supervisor to draft a resolution for presentation to the Township Board to ask MDNR to consider modifying the hours regulating high speed boating on Silver Lake, changing the prohibited times to 7:30 pm -11 am (from 6:30 pm to 10 am).

Board Discussion: Board discussed deep draft wake boats and will not take any action on this issue.

Board also authorized payment of: General Fund bills totaling $55,324.69, Fire Fund bills totaling $68,523.81, Police Fund bills totaling $42,117.50, MLWSA Debt Fund bills totaling $790.00 and gross monthly payroll of $28,639.19.

Second Call to the Public: None

The meeting was adjourned at 9:54 p.m.

Debra A. Ceo, Clerk, Dexter Township

Approved by Harley B. Rider, Supervisor, Dexter Township