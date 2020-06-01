Advertisement

Dexter Township Resolution # 20-578

ORDINANCE NO. 34-19

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE 2003 DEXTER TOWNSHIP ZONING ORDINANCE, ORDINANCE NO. 34, TO AMENDTHE ZONING CLASSIFICATION OF PARCEL D-04-04-100-001 FROM RECREATION CONSERVATION (RC)TO RURAL RESIDENTIAL (RR).

THE TOWNSHIP OF DEXTER ORDAINS:

Advertisement

Section 1.

The DEXTER TOWNSHIP 2003 ZONING ORDINANCE is amended by amending the zoning classification of parcelD-04-04-100-001, from Recreation Conservation (RC) to Rural Residential (RR).

*****

STATE OF MICHIGAN

COUNTY of WASHTENAW

I, DEBRA A CEO, Clerk of the Township of Dexter, a Michigan Township Corporation, do hereby certify that at a regular meeting of the Dexter Township Board, a virtual meeting held via electronic meansin said Township at 7:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on the 19th day of May 2020, said virtual meeting being open to public participation and in accordance with the provisions of Executive Orders issues by the Governor of the State of Michigan, that the above Ordinance was adopted after Public Hearing and Favorable Recommendation by the Dexter Township Planning Commission and that the following members were present:

Harley Rider, Supervisor; Debra Ceo, Clerk; Libby Brushaber, Treasurer; Mike Compton, Bill Gajewski, James Drolett, Mark Mesko, Trustees.

That upon motion made by Trustee Gajewskiand seconded by Trustee Mesko said Ordinance was adopted on the following roll call vote:

AYES =Rider, Ceo, Brushaber, Compton, Drolett, Gajewski, Mesko

NAYES = None

ABSENT = None

I further certify that on the 27th day of May 2020, I caused a true copy of said Ordinance amendment to be published in The Sun Times News newspapers circulated in the Township of Dexter, and that said Ordinance and the record of publication was duly recorded in the Book of Ordinances of the Township of Dexter and is available for public use and inspection by appointment at the offices of the Dexter Township Clerk, 6880 Dexter-Pinckney Road, Dexter, Michigan 48130.

DEBRA A. CEO

Dated:May 19, 2020

Publish: May 27, 2020

Effective Date: June 26, 2020