Dexter Unveils $32.6M Capital Plan, Prioritizing Public Safety and Infrastructure

Dexter’s six-year Capital Improvement Plan outlines major investments in public safety, road maintenance, parks, and utilities, with a record $11 million earmarked for public safety facilities.

Photo: Construction site for Dexter’s new Public Safety Facilities. Photo by Doug Marrin

The City of Dexter’s newly approved Capital Improvements Plan (CIP) for fiscal years 2025-2030 includes 74 capital projects across 10 capital programs, marking a slight increase from the 73 projects in the previous CIP cycle (2024-2029).

The Dexter City Council approved the plan at its March 24, 2025, meeting.

The report explains, “A CIP proposes funding for large, physical improvements that are permanent in nature, such as the basic facilities, services, and installations needed for the functioning of the community. Specifically, these include municipal buildings, grounds and equipment, transportation systems, utilities, the downtown, parks and recreation, and planning and zoning projects.”

The six-year plan outlines a total investment of $32.6 million, reflecting a 13% increase from the prior plan, with $15.7 million allocated for the first year alone, a 24% jump. The largest single expenditure is $11 million earmarked for public safety facilities in fiscal year 2025-2026.

Below is a list of each capital program with the number of projects slated and total cost over the six years.

The projects for each capital program are listed below:

Buildings, Grounds, & Equipment projects: Public Safety Facilities | Equipment Replacement | Downtown Restrooms | Additional Storage Facility at DPW (3600 Central)

Streets & Alley projects: Road Maintenance Program-Mill & Overlay | Broad Street Reconstruction | Road Maintenance Program Micro-Surfacing/Slurry Seal | Road Maintenance Program Crush & Shape/Reconstruction | Alpine & Main Street Right-of Way Work | Road Maintenance Program-Crack Sealing | Annual Alley Maintenance Program

Parks & Recreation: Mill Creek Park Trail Phase 3 Improvements/Construction | New Playground Equipment (Mill Creek Park) | Mill Creek Park – North | Community Park Improvements | Monument Park Enhancement | First Street Park (f/k/a Horseshoe Park) | Border-to-Border (B2B) Trail Head | Parks ADA Audit Projects | Park Signage | Dexter-Chelsea Road Trail Connector

Water System: Inverness/Cushing Court Water Main | Baker Road Water Main Replacement | Water Service Line Investigations and Replacements | Filter Media Replacement | Grand Street New Water Main | Water Tower Generator | Community Park Well Access | Research Location of New Water Well (#6)

Downtown Development Authority: Forest Street Streetscape Enhancements | Baker Road Streetscape Enhancements | Grand Street Sidewalk and On-Street Parking | Main St Alley Parking Lot Rehab and Water Main Upgrade | Downtown Capital Maintenance | Parking Lot Maintenance | Downtown Fire Safety | Downtown Strategic Plan Update | Downtown Façade Improvements | Downtown Property Acquisition | 3045 Broad Redevelopment Project | Downtown Crosswalk Maintenance

Sanitary Sewer System: Grand Street Sanitary Main Addition | Sanitary Sewer Rehabilitation | Clarifier Rehabilitation | HVAC for Operations Building | WWTP Blower# 2 Replacement | WWTP Property Acquisition | First Street Park Utility Access

Sidewalks: Fourth Street New Sidewalk Installation | Concrete Work – Dexter Crossing & Huron Farms | ADA Compliance Work for Intersections Along Dexter-Ann Arbor Road | Sidewalk Improvements | Sidewalk Saw Cutting | Fifth Street New Sidewalk Installation | Inverness Street New Sidewalk Construction | Hudson Street New Sidewalk Installation | Edison Street Sidewalk Construction Crosswalk and Barrier Free Improvements | Meadowview Drive New Sidewalk Installation

Regional Cooperation: Huron Farms Connector | Huron River Kayak Launch | Wayfinding Signage

Stormwater: Storm Outlet Rehabilitation | Storm Sewer Rehabilitation | Catch Basin Maintenance | Stormwater Master Plan

Planning & Zoning: Master Plan Update | Huron Farms Connector Study | Traffic Study | Second Street Corridor Plan | Baker Road Corridor and Streetscape Plan | Fiber Optic Internet Service Study | Future Alley Use Study | Economic Development Report Update | Zoning Ordinance Update

The complete 2025-2030 Capital Improvements Plan can be found on the city’s website.